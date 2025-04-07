‘Oh cripes, f***ing hell,’ the former PM is heard shouting in video shared on social media by his wife, Carrie.
Boris Johnson has been attacked by an ostrich.
The former British Prime Minister was enjoying a safari trip with his family when the bird leaned into his car and pecked his hand.
In footage shared online, he quickly jerked away from the ostrich and shouted: “Oh cripes, f***ing hell” before driving off.
Mr Johnson, 60, looked to be preparing to offer the ostrich some food before it went on the offensive.