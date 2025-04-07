Footage of the incident was shared by his wife, Carrie, who posted it on her Instagram account with the caption: “Too funny not to share.”

More posts showed the family feeding deer and other animals out of their car windows, with more success than they had with the ostrich. Carrie Johnson wrote it “was all going so well until …”

The couple, who have three children – Wilfred, 4, Romy, 3, and Frank, 1 – are on holiday in Texas.

In response, social media users commented on how funny they had found the incident, with some also noting how “British” Boris Johnson’s reaction had been.

The ex-Prime Minister has a history of finding himself at the centre of gaffes, making headlines in 2006 for a rugby-style tackle in a charity football match between England and Germany.

During his time as mayor of London, Johnson got stuck on a zip wire while celebrating Team GB’s first Olympic gold medal and was left dangling for several minutes.

In October 2015, he took out a 10-year-old boy as he raced to score a try in a mini rugby game in Tokyo, Japan, having tripped up a boy playing football the year before.

In 2021, he struggled with an umbrella as a gust of wind turned it inside out during the unveiling of a memorial to honour police officers who had died on duty. At Cop26 the same year, he appeared to fall asleep.