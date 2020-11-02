Abbotsbury crash: Dad's heartache for sons killed in 'chase' crash

A grieving New Zealand father has vowed to travel to Australia to farewell his two teenage sons after the pair were killed in a high-speed crash following an alleged car theft.

The two boys, aged 15 and 17, were in a Holden SS Commodore that was chased from an address in Abbotsbury in Sydney's west in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Australian police allege that 37-year-old Mazen Kabbara woke to hear his car being stolen and got into another car and pursued the boys at "excessive speed".

That chase ended when the Commodore struck a power pole at high speed, killing the two boys instantly.

A third teenager was hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.

The two boys died instantly. Photo / 7News

The Turangi man told Australia's Daily Telegraph that he would be travelling across the Tasman.

"I loved them, they were my sons. I miss them but I'll be there to see them soon."

He also shared the heartbreaking final text he received from one of his sons just hours before the crash.

"Imma head off now and get some rest. Love u dad take care," the message read. "Love u my son," the father replied.

The Telegraph reported that the boy's father did not wish to comment on the circumstances of the crash.

Police look over the crime scene where the fatal car crash occurred Sunday. Photo / News Ltd

The 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Fairfield police station, where he was charged with five offences, including dangerous driving occasioning death, driving in a dangerous manner (two counts), dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death (two counts).

He has been granted bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on November 25.

Neighbour Christine Willcocks told 9 News she woke to "what sounded like a lightning strike".

It is understood debris from the wreckage was flung up to 100 metres from the crash site.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joe Ibrahim described the scene as one of the worst paramedics had ever encountered.

"The scale of this accident is absolutely horrendous,'' he said.

"It is probably one of the worst, in fact, it is one of the worst. A senseless and tragic loss of young life, which should never have occurred."

Teddy bears and flowers at the memorial site after the crash. Photo / News Ltd

A man who knew Kabbara told the Telegraph he was a "top bloke" caught in a bad situation.

"He is a victim in this. I know him first hand and he wouldn't hurt a fly and for this to happen him is a tragedy.

"The fact this happened to him, it could happen to anyone."

A schoolfriend of the two boys told The Telegraph they were "good people" who were taken too soon.

Sydney criminal solicitor John Sutton told the Telegraph that the law allowed for the self defence of property and the court determined whether the actions were legal.

"There is a statutory entitlement to defend yourself and your property," Sutton said.

"So much will turn on, was it reasonable and did he honestly believe that what he did was reasonable?"

- Additional reporting, News.com.au