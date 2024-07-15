The case was adjourned for sentencing on September 27, with the judge directing restorative justice be canvassed with all the victims and undertaken if possible.
Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Smith previously said the school would review the charges laid by WorkSafe and take the findings seriously.
The school has already developed and implemented new Education Outside the Classroom and Outdoor Education policies, with the help of Education Outdoors NZ, including new safety management plans, Smith said.
At the time, she acknowledged all those impacted by the loss of Karnin, “our thoughts remain with the whānau of Karnin Petera, his friends, our school whānau, the wider Whangārei community and everyone who has been touched by this tragedy”.
Tauraroa Area School was ordered to pay the two students an undisclosed sum for emotional reparation, as well as pay half of the prosecution fees, of about $2500. It also worked with the Ministry of Education and Education Outdoors NZ to ensure it was meeting its health and safety responsibilities.
Dive! Tutukaka entered into a legally binding safety pledge, known as an enforceable undertaking, including reparations to the two students, training staff, funding and training for the Northland Rescue Helicopter and Coastguard Tūtūkākā, youth water confidence programmes and partnering with Education Outdoors NZ to upskill providers working with schools.
