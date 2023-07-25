WorkSafe has lifted two enforcement notices issued to Whangārei Boys' High School. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Boys’ High School can resume high-risk class trips after safety improvements were made following the death of Year 11 student Karnin Petera.

The changes were in response to enforcement notices issued by WorkSafe after Petera, 15, died while on an outdoor education class trip at Abbey Caves on May 9.

The caving trip took place during a heavy rain warning and Petera was swept away in floodwater.

Ten days later the school, which had already voluntarily paused education outside the classroom (EOTC) activities, was issued both a prohibition notice and an improvement notice by WorkSafe.

The prohibition notice formally banned the school from undertaking high-risk activities outside of the classroom until proven they can be safely managed. Whereas, the improvement notice required the school to review its education outside the classroom (EOTC) systems by June 14. Whangārei Boys’ High School (WBHS) later asked for more time and was given until July 10.

WorkSafe announced on Tuesday both enforcement notices had been lifted.

WorkSafe’s head of specialist interventions Dr Catherine Gardner said the school had undertaken a review of its outdoor education system and with expert input from Education Outdoors New Zealand had complied with the improvement notice.

The Advocate has contacted the school for comment regarding what changes were implemented.

She said the lifting of the notices had no impact on the outcome of WorkSafe’s investigation into Petera’s death at Abbey Caves, which could take up to a year to complete.

The school was co-operating with the wider investigation, Gardner said.

Police were supporting WorkSafe with its investigation as well as continuing a separate investigation on behalf of the Coroner, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Gardner said good health and safety management started with identifying and understanding what a school’s risks were.

“We encourage school boards of trustees across the country to reflect on this tragedy, and ensure they have confidence in their own systems and processes.”



















