Security outside Whangārei Boys' High School in the days after the Abbey Caves tragedy. Photo / Michael Cunningham

High-risk activities outside the Whangārei Boys’ High School classroom have been formally prohibited by WorkSafe until proven they can be safely managed.

WorkSafe began an investigation last Wednesday, the day after Karnin Petera went missing as the cave he and 14 other classmates were in flooded to head height in minutes. His body was found later that evening.

The school, which had already voluntarily paused education outside the classroom (EOTC) activities, was issued both a prohibition notice and an improvement notice.

WorkSafe’s Head of Specialist Interventions Dr Catherine Gardner said the prohibition notice applied to activities defined in the school’s EOTC management procedures as occurring in higher-risk environments, such as caving.

“This does not prevent other low-risk school trips from going ahead, for sport or cultural activities for example.”

Gardner said the notice will remain in place until WorkSafe is satisfied the risk can be safely managed.

The improvement notice, which followed opening discussions this week, requires the school to review its EOTC system by June 14.

“WorkSafe understands the concern that exists about student safety outside the classroom following last week’s tragedy at Abbey Caves,” Gardner said.

“Students should be able to participate safely, and parents must have confidence their rangatahi will be kept safe.”

Gardner said that WorkSafe encourages schools nationwide to reflect on their own systems and processes for EOTC to ensure they met the legal requirements.

Earlier this week, Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said off-site school visits, events and sporting trips were immediately paused after the incident until they discussed further trips with WorkSafe.

She said WorkSafe looked at the school’s documentation and told school leaders “there was nothing ... that gave them discomfort with the school resuming regular school trips.

“Therefore, while we will not resume outdoor education class trips at this time, we are now in a position to confirm that all other off-site trips can now go ahead as scheduled.”

Gilbert-Smith said Education Outdoors New Zealand has been asked to review the school’s Education Outside the Classroom procedures.

“We are also investigating other relevant actions we can take to review other areas of our school that could impact the health and safety of students, staff and visitors in our school.

“We are committed to taking all appropriate actions to strengthen our health and safety policies, procedures and practices.”

The Advocate has contacted the school’s lawyer for further comment.



