Abbey Caves death: Whangārei Boys’ High School resumes school trips, investigations start

Rahui sign and flowers at the entrance to the Abbey Caves track. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Eight days after the death of 15-year-old Karnin Petera on an ill-fated excursion to Abbey Caves, Whangārei Boys’ High School has resumed school trips as investigations begin.

Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said off-site school visits, events and sporting trips were immediately paused after the incident until they discussed further trips with WorkSafe.

WorkSafe said an investigation began last Wednesday, the day after Petera went missing as the cave he and 14 other classmates were in flooded to head height in minutes.

WorkSafe said they couldn’t comment while their investigations were under way, but Gilbert-Smith said the first meeting between the health and safety investigator and the school happened yesterday.

The body of a Whangārei student who died at Abbey Caves during a school trip on its way to the Te Karae Marae near Kohukohu. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The community was left reeling following the tragedy and demanded answers about why the trip went ahead amid torrential rain.

Gilbert-Smith said immediately after the death, she knew there would be a lot of questions to answer, “but I’m simply not in a position to provide answers at this early stage out of respect for the whānau.”

One of the last things the ill-fated expedition saw before entering the caves was a large sign warning of the perils of “rapidly” forming floodwaters.

“The caves can fill with water to more than waist-deep on an adult,” it reads.

“Always check the previous week’s rainfall and current weather forecast before entering.

Whangārei Boys' High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith, far left, with police at Abbey Caves. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“The Ivy Cave is particularly prone to flooding and caves can fill with water quite rapidly.”

A former Abbey Caves tour guide told the Herald just 2 to 3mm of rain would normally prompt a trip like this to be cancelled due to the propensity for flash flooding.

MetService forecast 90mm of rain for Northland for Tuesday. An orange heavy rain warning was issued for the region. Come Tuesday morning, as the tragedy unfolded, 23mm fell between midnight and lunchtime.

Floodwaters filled the cave about 10.30am, prompting a major rescue operation by Police Search and Rescue, Urban Search and Rescue (Usar) and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).

The school’s Board of Trustees and senior staff met with WorkSafe yesterday, Gilbert-Smith said.

Emergency services at Abbey Caves in Whangārei, where a student is still missing. Photo / Michael Cunningham

She said WorkSafe looked at the school’s documentation and told school leaders “there was nothing ... that gave them discomfort with the school resuming regular school trips.

“Therefore, while we will not resume outdoor education class trips at this time, we are now in a position to confirm that all other off-site trips can now go ahead as scheduled.”

Gilbert-Smith said Education Outdoors New Zealand has been asked to review the school’s Education Outside the Classroom procedures.

“We are also investigating other relevant actions we can take to review other areas of our school that could impact on the health and safety of students, staff and visitors in our school.

“We are committed to taking all appropriate actions to strengthen our health and safety policies, procedures and practices.”



