WorkSafe says its investigation into Tuesday’s tragedy concerning Whangarei Boys’ High School students is in the “very early stages”. Photo / Michael Cunningham

WorkSafe has 12 months to complete an investigation and that includes the probe into an ill-fated school trip at Abbey Caves in Whangārei where a student lost his life.

A spokesperson said the investigation into Tuesday’s tragedy concerning Whangarei Boys’ High School students was still in the “very early stages”, while school staff are remaining tightlipped on the progress of its inquiry.

Karnin Ahorangi Petera was swept away in flood waters at Abbey Caves on Tuesday and his body was recovered that evening.

He laid in state at his home surrounded by whanāu and friends on Thursday and made his final journey to Paa Te Ora marae in Te Karae following a karakia yesterday morning.

Whānau advised his funeral will take place on Sunday starting with a karakia at 10am.

“The whānau wish to thank everyone for their love, kindness and support at this difficult time,“ family spokesperson Angela Young said.

Petera and 14 of his classmates, accompanied by two teachers, got into difficulty on an outdoor education trip at the caves.

Friends and school peers of Petera, as well as the general public, have posted outpourings of love for him on social media.

A Givealittle page set up to support Petera’s whānau had raised just over $93,000 from 2886 donors by Friday afternoon.

Petera is remembered as a beautiful, kind, humble boy lost to a trip that has left questions from a distraught community about why it went ahead.

Ngāti Kahu o Torongare me Ngā Hapu o Whangārei has placed a month-long rāhui at Abbey Caves to allow cleansing and to provide a clear pathway for Petera to be laid to rest without intrusion. The rāhui may be extended.

Floodwaters filled the cave about 10.30am on Tuesday, prompting a major rescue operation by Police Search and Rescue, Urban Search and Rescue and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

While several students were saved by the actions of the teaching staff on the trip, Petera was swept away.

One of the last things the schoolboys on the caving expedition saw before entering Abbey Caves on Tuesday was a large sign warning of the perils of “rapidly” forming floodwater.

The trip went ahead despite the region being under an orange heavy rain warning, which MetService says is a state where “people need to be prepared and take action as appropriate as there could be some disruption to their day and potential risk to people, animals and property”.

On Wednesday, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis visited the scene. He said Petera’s family needed all the love and support they could get from the community.



