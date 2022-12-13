The scene of a dramatic helicopter rescue at Cave Bay in Northland's Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve, during December, 2020. Photo / Supplied

A Northland school responsible for a trip that ended with a dramatic sea rescue of two students knocked out of a kayak into rough swells has been sentenced.

Twenty-two students aged 13 and 14 and a mixture of five staff and parent helpers from Tauraroa Area School went on an outdoor education trip aboard Dive! Tutukaka’s vessel Perfect Day on December 7, 2020.

The group was snorkelling and kayaking in deep water at the Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve.

Half an hour before they were due to head back to shore for the day, six students - two snorkelling while the others kayaked - made their way into a narrow crevice in the rocks at Cave Bay.

Sea conditions suddenly changed and swells started to peak at around 1.5m high. While four of the students fought their way to safety, the remaining two were trapped in the cave after being knocked into the water from their double kayak.

Dive! Tutukaka staff rescued one of the stranded kayakers - a girl - within 15 minutes. She suffered minor cuts to her hands, feet, and head.

But they couldn’t get the other student, a boy, back to safety. Nor could the rescue swimmer, William Bowden, who was winched into the water from the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Bowden swam to the boy’s aid but soon became trapped with him as the water churned at the back of the cave.

He managed to climb onto a ledge above the water. There, the pair waited for more than two hours to be as darkness fell with the sound of the waves around them.

Eventually, Land Search and Rescue New Zealand alongside St John Mid-North Territory Manager Andrew Fergusson, a trained rescue swimmer, was able to rescue them.

Meanwhile, parents and caregivers of the students who were waiting in Tūtūkākā to collect them at the scheduled time, grew distraught and anxious when they learned a rescue was underway.

Concern deepened when they were told students were not wearing life jackets and the boy in the cave did not have a wetsuit, as the one he was given was too small and he wasn’t offered another one.

Tauraroa Area School board of trustees pleaded guilty to one charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 for exposing two individuals to the risk of harm or illness.

Dive! Tutukaka faces the same charge under the act and is still before the court.

Judge John McDonald sentenced the school in the Whangārei District Court today to pay emotional reparation to both students - the sum of which is suppressed. He did not impose a fine primarily because of the school’s inability to pay any substantial fine imposed.

The Judge said the school was funded primarily by government grants and any significant fine would “cripple” the school and reduce the amount of money available for the education of students.

He ordered the school to pay half of the prosecution fees, which were around $2500.

Earlier this year a Hamilton high school avoided a WorkSafe prosecution after a student drowned while on a trip to Waihī.

WorkSafe instead accepted Melville High School Board of Trustees’ enforceable undertaking application, which has involved a series of changes being made at the school and more than $100,000 paid to the family of Jaden Chhayrann.

The 17-year-old got caught in a rip while going for a swim on a geography trip with his Melville High School class at Waihī Beach on February 21, 2020.

Despite a teacher’s efforts to rescue him, Jaden was swept out to sea.

The Advocate understands WorkSafe rejected Tauraroa Area School’s enforceable undertaking application.