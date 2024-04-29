The Merv Pinny Band will headline a night showcasing Far North musical talent in Kerikeri on Friday.

Far North music showcase

A night highlighting some of the Far North’s musical talent will be held in Kerikeri this week.

Local Launchpad has organised its first Local Music Showcase celebrating New Zealand music month in May.

An exciting line-up of original bands from the Far North including The Merv Pinny Band, Thelonious Punk, Faceless, Stu’s Crew and Musos@Hokianga will explore an eclectic mixture of genres such as rock and blues, jazz, electronica, folk, pop and rhythm, so there will be something for everyone.

The event will take place on Friday, May 3 from 7pm at the Theatre Bar.

Free live music

The Wayne Taylor Band will put on a free concert at Kaikohe’s Memorial Park from 1pm on Saturday.

The band plays a broad range of covers, from acts like The Beatles, Elton John, Billy Joel, Lionel Ritchie and more.

For more information, go to www.waynetaylorband.co.nz.

Report reckless driving

Northland police are asking for assistance from the public with regard to investigating concerning driving. With Operation Turbo, police are focused on reports of vehicles doing burnouts, roads blocked by vehicles or large unlawful gatherings. Anyone who has video of offending vehicles is encouraged to get in touch and upload it to turbo.nc3.govt.nz to help address the reckless behaviour. Police continue to ask anyone who sees concerning driving to contact them immediately through 111 if it’s under way or 105 if it’s already happened.

Wildlife relocation

A team of ecologists, kaitiaki, kiwi dogs and handlers, and arborists are carefully relocating wildlife from a section of the Maungataniwha Range in the Far North as slip repairs on the Mangamuka Gorge continue. New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is working with NZ Environmental Management and hapū to survey and relocate any native or endangered species affected by the works.

Seeking out sika

A Trap and Trigger thermal drone shooting team will arrive on Monday as part of the sika deer eradication programme in Russell Forest. They will work at night for a week when a new crew arrives to carry out the same work. Thermal helicopter work will begin in mid-May to support ground staff.

Brigade emblem

The Paihia Volunteer Fire Brigade is after artists - seasoned or hobbyists - to create a unique emblem representative of the brigade. Submit your ideas via the fire station’s Facebook page.