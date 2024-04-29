Police and Fire & Emergency investigate the fatal car and house fire on Thomas St, Tikipunga on Monday. Video / Northern Advocate

Whangārei leaders and police say the Tikipunga neighbourhood, where a person died in a suspicious fire on Monday morning, is safe for the public.

Emergency services were called to Thomas Street at about 2.40am for a fire that started in a car and spread to the house.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Paul Radden said both the car and house were “well involved in fire” when the brigade arrived.

A man with critical injuries was pulled from the house but despite the efforts of first responders he died at the scene, Detective Inspector Al Symonds said.

Police determined the cause of the fire was suspicious and the death unexplained, with about 20 officers investigating the incident on Monday, alongside Fenz investigators and ESR scientists, he said.

Symonds would not speculate on what happened, saying it was early days in the police work.

“Until we can determine how this fire started, we will treat it as suspicious and will investigate it to the ninth degree until we can determine if it’s accidental or not,” he said.

“There’s no indication that there’s any outstanding risk to the public.”

The investigation will also determine, if the fire was accidental, if it started in a way that could happen in other places.

“If it is an accident, we have to determine that it won’t happen again,” Symonds said.

Fenz crews were called to a second car fire in Tikipunga just before 5am but it was not clear if the two fires were related.

Police have identified the victim but, out of respect for his whānau, have not released his name yet.

Police investigating the fatal fire in Thomas St, Tikipunga, on Monday are trying to determine how the car and house fire started. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Kāinga Ora house is down a long right-of-way and opposite a group of houses boarded-up, ready for removal and replacement by the state house owner.

But Symonds said there was no evidence to suggest the area is unsafe.

“It [the house] was occupied by someone who has lived there for a while. Until we get some facts on how this fire started, I can’t comment.”

He urged anyone who saw, heard or knew any information about what happened to get in touch with police.

Whangārei urban ward councillor Carol Peters said Tikipunga is a nice area that is generally safe and full of lovely people.

“This is a very sad thing for the people involved.

About 20 police officers, alongside fire investigators and ESR scientists investigated the incident on Monday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I’m sorry that this area is having such a bad time at the moment - I expect it will upset a lot of people there.”

Peters said people had no reason to feel concerned, especially with the police presence in the area.

“I note that the police are in gear and are taking this very seriously,” she said.

“I want to reassure people that police are there. It is a lovely suburb and, on the whole, a safe suburb too.”

Symonds is asking that anyone who was in the area or has information can contact police by calling 105 or police’s 105 online form using the reference number 240429/4766.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.