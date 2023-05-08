Emergency services at the scene of Abbey Caves where a school trip has turned into a rescue mission. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Emergency services at the scene of Abbey Caves where a school trip has turned into a rescue mission. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rescuers are rushing to a popular caving spot in Whangārei after a school trip took a terrifying turn when torrential downpours set in.

Details are still emerging but the Advocate understands 15 students and two teachers were visiting Abbey Caves this morning when the severe weather set in.

It is believed the group were in Organ Cave - which has been described as having a canyon-like feel - when the downpours forced them to move to safety.

The Advocate understands all but one student has reportedly been accounted for.

A specialist cave rescue team has reportedly been brought in by Police Land Search and Rescue.

Three police cars at currently at the scene and road cordons are being put in place on both sides of Abbey Caves Rd to stop people accessing the site.

Ambulances and firefighters can also be seen at the caves.



























