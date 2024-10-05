A WDC roading spokesperson said the Cypress Gardens Place signage mishap was due to discrepancies in council records.
“We have lots of assets in the area, and two different spellings had been used on different lists.
“We have clarified the correct spelling, tidied up the errors in our system, and the new sign has been ordered.
“This kind of thing does not happen very often and when it does, members of the local community point it out very quickly.”
