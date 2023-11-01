Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Downer reports halved profit, reveals it’s a co-defendeant in leaky building claim

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The new Karanga-a-Hape Station under construction last year. Photo / Michael Craig

The new Karanga-a-Hape Station under construction last year. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand’s biggest infrastructure business pushed up revenue 26 per cent to $2.3 billion in its latest year but rising costs hit the bottom line to halve profit.

Yesterday, Australian-owned Downer New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business