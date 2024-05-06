Flowers left at the entrance to Abbey Caves in Whangarei after the death of a student from Whangārei Boys' High School. Photo / Michael Craig

WorkSafe has charged Whangārei Boys’ High School’s Board of Trustees in relation to the death of a student at Abbey Caves a year ago.

Fifteen-year-old Karnin Petera died on a school trip to the caves on May 9, 2023.

The death rocked the school and the wider Whangārei community.

WorkSafe’s head of inspectorate, Rob Pope, acknowledged the “profound impact of this tragedy” on whānau, friends, and the wider community.

“A year on, our sympathy and thoughts are with all of those who knew and loved Karnin,” Pope said.

An extensive WorkSafe investigation has now pieced together the circumstances of the tragedy, and two charges have been filed in the Whangārei District Court for health and safety failures.

The charges are made under the Health and Safety at Work Act and are against the legal entity of the Board of Trustees, not individual members of the board.

“We encourage school boards of trustees across the country to reflect on their own systems and processes to ensure they are meeting legal requirements for education outside the classroom,” Pope said.

“Students should be able to participate safely, and parents must have confidence their rangatahi will be kept safe,” he said.

WorkSafe has no further comment while the case is before the Court.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Smith has been approached for comment.

In a letter to parents on Monday, she said the school will be reviewing the charges laid by WorkSafe and take the findings very seriously.

The school has already developed and implemented new Education Outside The Classroom and Outdoor Education policies, with the help of Education Outdoors New Zealand, including new safety management plans, Smith said.

“The Board of Trustees will continue to work with WorkSafe as we move through the next stage of the process.”

Smith acknowledged all those impacted by the loss of Karnin and reaffirmed counselling and support available, especially in light of his anniversary.

“Our thoughts remain with the whānau of Karnin Petera, his friends, our school whānau, the wider Whangārei community and everyone who has been touched by this tragedy.”

