Woolworths NZ director of brand Brid Drohan-Stewart says the launch has already seen “incredible excitement” from supermarket shoppers around the country.
“It’s about offering something extra with the weekly shop that engages Kiwi families and builds a sense of fun and community,” she says.
“We’ve been thrilled with the excitement and interest that Minecraft Cubeez has fostered already and we can’t wait to see that continue over the coming weeks as our customers collect and trade their favourite Minecraft characters.”
Collectors are already taking to Trade Me with their Cubeez – with one full set spotted on the platform going for $45. On Facebook Marketplace, some sellers have listed individual Cubeez for around $2 each and are looking to swap with others.