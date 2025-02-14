Advertisement
Woolworths NZ launches new collectible Minecraft Cubeez amid ‘incredible excitement’

NZ Herald
Woolworths NZ has launched Minecraft Cubeez as their newest collectible. Photo / Woolworths NZ

We’ve had Smeg knives, Brick Farm, Little Garden and Disney character cards – now a new collectible craze has landed in supermarkets.

Woolworths NZ has partnered with hugely popular sandbox video game Minecraft to launch Minecraft Cubeez, a range of 3D cardboard buildable cubes.

There are 40 blocks to collect, each in the form of a recognisable character, creature or block from the game – from Zuri and Steve to Enderman, Zombie and Creeper, grass, stone and obsidian.

There are 40 different characters, creatures, and blocks to collect. Photo / Woolworths NZ
The keenest Minecraft players will no doubt be on the lookout for a particularly rare collectible: central character Makena, wearing a gold helmet.

Woolworths NZ director of brand Brid Drohan-Stewart says the launch has already seen “incredible excitement” from supermarket shoppers around the country.

“It’s about offering something extra with the weekly shop that engages Kiwi families and builds a sense of fun and community,” she says.

Minecraft Cubeez have landed in Woolworths stores ahead of the release of 'A Minecraft Movie' in April 2025. Photo / Woolworths NZ
“We’ve been thrilled with the excitement and interest that Minecraft Cubeez has fostered already and we can’t wait to see that continue over the coming weeks as our customers collect and trade their favourite Minecraft characters.”

Collectors are already taking to Trade Me with their Cubeez – with one full set spotted on the platform going for $45. On Facebook Marketplace, some sellers have listed individual Cubeez for around $2 each and are looking to swap with others.

It comes after Minecraft mania swept the country last year when Hollywood stars landed in Aotearoa to film A Minecraft Movie.

Produced by Warner Bros and Legendary, it’s set for release in April this year.

The live-action film stars Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, Jumanji star Jack Black, and The White Lotus star and double-Emmy-award-winning actor Jennifer Coolidge, among others. The film was shot in New Zealand in early 2024 and brought fan fever to the country.

It follows the story of the malevolent Ender Dragon, who is on a path of destruction that prompts a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.

A decade after plans for the movie adaptation were announced, Warner Bros released the official trailer in September 2024.

Minecraft Cubeez are available in Woolworths stores across the country. You can collect one for each $30 spent in store or online, with a collectors' case available for $11.

