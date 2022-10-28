Countdown has released a new take on its popular Bricks. Photo / Supplied

Countdown has revealed a fresh take on its hugely popular Bricks - and it includes a nod to the farmers who supply its supermarkets nationwide.

Countdown Bricks Farm, available from today, allows customers to build their own Kiwi farms at home based on the real-life growers and farmers who supply stores across the country.

Made of 100 per cent recycled plastic, the Farm bricks include everything you need to make your own farm, whether it’s Gisborne spinach, Kaipara kūmara, Ōpōtiki kiwifruit or Karaka tomatoes.

Countdown’s director of brand, Brid Drohan-Stewart, says they wanted to honour produce suppliers as a follow-up to last year’s Countdown Bricks.

“Kiwi families loved getting creative with Countdown Bricks last year and what better way to build on their collections than to highlight the incredible growers who deliver world-class produce to our customers,” she says.

“First and foremost Countdown Bricks Farm collectibles are about bringing joy with a free, sustainable addition to toy boxes across the country. This year Kiwi kids will also have the opportunity to learn more about where their kai comes from - and the people who make it happen.”

Anthony Blundell of Kaipara Kumara in Countdown Brick form. Photo / Supplied

The Kiwi farmers who now have their own figurines include Kaipara Kumara’s managing director Anthony Blundell, who has been in the business for 40 years - his father was one of the first growers to start supplying Countdown in 1967.

Blundell says being chosen to feature as a Brick figurine “shows how important that relationship is on both sides”.

Produce managers Brier O’Shea and Simba Mashingaidze, Balle Bros’ Kathy Cowell, LeaderBrand’s Gordon McPhail, Wilcox crop manager Blair Wilcox and New Zealand Gourmet’s Toni Baker also feature.

McPhail says it’s “cool to see farming recognised in this way”.

NZ Gourmet's Toni Baker. Photo / Supplied

“I imagine there’ll be a fair amount of banter and stick from my workmates about seeing me as a collectible toy, but my kids will love it,” he says.

Customers will now receive one pack of Bricks for every $30 they spend in store or online until December 25, or until stocks run out.

The luckiest of collectors will find 100 rare Golden Sheep. Farmhouse starter kits, additional farmer figurines and farm vehicles will also be available to purchase.

Donation boxes will also be in store for those who have double-ups or unwanted Bricks.



