SMEG frenzy: Knife blocks running out in New World stores across country

You'll have to get in quick to snag a SMEG knife block. Photo / Supplied

As New World's SMEG promotion heads into its final days, the hugely popular knife sets are running out all over New Zealand.

With just 11 days left until the promo ends, people are particularly struggling to get their hands on the coveted knife blocks. The majority of stores across the country are already running out of the products, which come in cream and black.

One woman who did not wish to be named told the Herald that New World's Devonport store in Auckland had recently run out of the products.

"I got the first set of stickers and used it to get a very sharp meat carving knife to cut the Christmas turkey," she shared.

"Waiting till more stock arrives to get another one."

The low stock also caused some upset on a Devonport locals' Facebook group, with one social media user asking earlier last week, "Who else has worked hard to get all the knives at New World only to be told that all the knife blocks are sold out?

"Because I was in complete shock when the kind man told me yesterday. I wonder if the rest of the stock are stuck in cargo maybe?"

Another posted in a Green Bay Facebook page offering $50 and a set of stickers to anyone willing to part with a black knife block, claiming "every store in Auckland has sold out."

And another woman reported that New World Howick was out of the black knife blocks and that they had already run out of stock in the other colours more than once.

The SMEG chef's knife is proving to be extremely popular with shoppers. Photo / Supplied

According to Foodstuffs, which owns the supermarket chain, a new shipment of the products is currently making its way through ports into New Zealand for the final days of the promotion.

"The SMEG knife blocks were manufactured in a limited run overseas, and we've brought in five times as many knife blocks as originally planned to meet the overwhelming demand for them - and this is in addition to New World snapping up every knife block the manufacturer could produce," a spokesperson told the Herald.

"We can't guarantee everyone will have success due to the promotion ending in less than two weeks and the sheer popularity of it."

And they explained that the knife blocks aren't technically "sold out" as they were only ever available while stocks lasted.

"Customers just got in quick to get their top pick, and the top pick happened to be the knife blocks."

Full sets are going on TradeMe for anywhere from $300 to $650. Photo / Supplied

They recommend hightailing it into stores to make sure you can get your stickers' worth.

If you haven't snagged a knife block yet, you could always use a magnetic strip or an alternative brand instead. But if you're really hankering for a complete set, there may be another solution - if you've got a cool $400 or so to spare.

The knife blocks and sets are still selling for hundreds on TradeMe, where you can buy the knife block alone for anywhere from $245 to $380.

Meanwhile, full sets of knives and blocks are going for even more, with one listing at $650 for a buy-now.

It looks like Kiwis are capitalising on the fact that the products aren't available for purchase anywhere else in New Zealand - and it seems to be working on those of us who can't wait to show off the full sets in our kitchens.