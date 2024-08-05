ble cards with our customers for the first time - with a universe to suit every fan.”

“We know Kiwis of all ages love Disney and ‘Disney Worlds of Wonder’ gives customers the chance to pick up a little bit of that special magic, just by doing their usual shop.”

Woolworths shoppers will earn one pack of three double-sided cards each time they spend $30 on groceries in store or online. A collector album to display the cards can be purchased online or in store.

It’s not the first time the supermarket chain formerly known as Countdown has chosen Disney for a promo like this - in 2019, shoppers got busy collecting Disney Word tiles featuring Disney and Pixar characters, including the elusive Mr Incredible.

In 2021, the supermarket launched its Brick collectibles made from 80% recycled material such as old goggles, luggage handles and fridges. The bricks formed miniature supermarkets complete with staff, shelves and grocery items. These particular collectibles came in the middle of the Covid-19 lockdowns, when the supermarket was one of the only places to go in public.

The rarest card features Sleeping Beauty Castle. Photo / Dallas Kilponen / Woolworths

Then there were the more practical collectible items, such as Countdown’s Wiltshire cutlery promotion, where customers could collect stickers to go towards cutlery sets including steak knives, cheeseboard cutlery and a toddler-friendly set.

That came after the Smeg knife frenzy over the summer of 2020, which ended with the knife sets and blocks going for high prices on Trade Me once the stock ran out in stores.

Time will tell if the Disney Worlds of Wonder cards go the same way.