We all remember Countdown’s - now Woolworths - Bricks and Wiltshire cutlery and New World’s Smeg knives and Little Garden seedlings - now Woolworths has unveiled its newest collectible offering that’s sure to be a hit with Disney fans.
From August 7, shoppers will be able to collect “Disney Worlds of Wonder” cards featuring iconic Pixar, Marvel, Disney and Star Wars characters until September 22.
Keep an eye out for the likes of Darth Vader, Spider-Man and Simba, as well as the “ultra-rare” Disneyland Resort holographic card featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle. According to a release from Woolworths, only a few of these will be circulated around New Zealand and Australia.
Woolworths New Zealand director of brand Bríd Drohan-Stewart said, “We’re thrilled to share the ‘Disney Worlds of Wonder’