Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Understanding modern parenting styles: from tiger to lighthouse and beyond - Greg Bruce

Greg Bruce
By
Senior multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
The happy smiles in family photos like this one conceal the true stress and struggle of parenting. Photo/Royal Mail

The happy smiles in family photos like this one conceal the true stress and struggle of parenting. Photo/Royal Mail

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Parents report experiencing far higher levels of stress than non-parents.
  • When stress is severe or prolonged, it impacts our physical and psychological wellbeing.
  • Parental stress is well-established as a risk factor for negative child outcomes.

Greg Bruce is an award-winning senior multimedia journalist for the Herald, writing features, profiles, reviews and essays across a range of subjects.

OPINION

In August this year, United States surgeon general Vivek Murthy, who has two young children, issued a mental health advisory.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I’m paraphrasing, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle