Home / LifestyleTablet use by young children is linked with more outbursts of anger and frustrationBy Caroline Fitzpatrick, Fabricio De Andrade Rocha, Gabrielle Garon-CarrierOther·23 Sep, 2024 10:46 PMQuick ReadSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditTablets and mobile devices can be highly engaging for young children. Photo / FileTablets and mobile devices can be highly engaging for young children. Photo / File- The ConversationAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditLatest from LifestyleLifestyle'She deserved the purse': Mum's anonymous act of kindness goes viral24 Sep 01:08 AMLifestyleOpinion: Why I eat dog food for my job - a surprising career twist23 Sep 11:46 PMLifestyleHow to maintain healthy phone habits23 Sep 11:41 PM‘I’ll die in my own home’sponsoredAdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.