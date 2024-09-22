Benasich told the Daily Mail that this type of background noise can interrupt the development of a child’s language skills, which starts before birth. The monotony of white noise can disrupt their “acoustic mapping”, a network in the brain that helps children’s language learning.

Infants’ brains are interpreting every noise they hear to create networks of language, paying attention to repeated sounds - and can tell the difference between sounds occurring in a tenth of a millisecond.

“Young infants can hear the differences between every single sound in the world ... sounds that are teeny tiny changes,” Benasich explains.

It’s important that babies hear these sound variations while they’re asleep, as that is when the brain does most of its work creating the ability to adapt, she adds

White noise doesn’t have this variation, so if parents play white noise to a baby, who sleeps 12 to 18 hours each day, it’s “telling the brain you don’t need to listen to this because there’s nothing going on,” the sleep expert says.

She was surprised to see parents on social media touting the benefits of white noise. “What are people doing to their kids? I think it’s going to be a public health issue.”

Instead of using white noise, experts recommend using soundscapes that include variation, such as a heartbeat or the sound of ocean waves.

“You want every child to be able to have the advantage of having everything they can to support them,” Benasich told the outlet.



