Playing white noise is a popular technique for getting your baby to fall asleep, but sleep experts want parents to know it could be harming their children’s development.
White noise, which sounds like static from the TV or radio, and its variants pink and brown noise – often thought to be more soothing kinds of background noise - help tune out disruptive sounds.
A survey by The Sleep Doctor found that 37% of parents surveyed said their babies needed some kind of ambient sound to go to sleep, while 45% said white noise was their preferred type, reports the Daily Mail.
But now sleep experts, including Dr April Benasich of Rutgers University and director of its Infancy Studies Laboratory, have warned that white noise could harm children’s language development and might even create a “public health issue”.