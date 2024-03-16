Voyager 2023 media awards
Lifestyle

Do you need a sleep consultant to help your baby get into a routine?

By Sinead Corcoran Dye
8 mins to read
Hattie Moleta is a sleep consultant - otherwise known as a baby whisperer - helping mums get their babies into a regular night-time routine. Photo / Supplied

Hannah Anderson is so “disgustingly A-type” she got in touch with a sleep consultant before she even had a baby.

The business development manager and husband Jack had decided she would return

