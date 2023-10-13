Hyatt has become the only hospitality company to offer guests and members colour noise content from the online healthcare company, Headspace. Photo / 123rf

Hyatt has become the only hospitality company to offer guests and members colour noise content from the online healthcare company, Headspace. Photo / 123rf

Hotels are always offering new and inventive ways to help their guests rest and relax, whether they’re staying for important business or a long-awaited trip.

If you’ve checked into a hotel in recent years, you’ve likely seen pillow menus and essential oils, black-out curtains or extensive spa treatments. What you may not have paid attention to is the noise, but Hyatt Hotels Corporation has.

Hyatt has become the only hospitality company to offer guests and members colour noise content from the online healthcare company, Headspace.

The new content was launched on October 11, World Mental Health Day, in select hotels across the US, Canada and Mexico as well as on the World of Hyatt app.

What is coloured noise?

You may be wondering, what coloured noise is and why is it beneficial. Chances are you’ve heard of white noise; a sound that contains all the frequencies of sound our ears can hear, in equal proportion. This kind of noise has been found to help people sleep in city environments, likely because it’s good at blocking out erratic or unpredictable sounds like cars honking or phones ringing.

However, this isn’t the only “colour” of sound.

Pink noise is similar to white noise because it also contains all the frequencies but places emphasis on lower frequencies. As a result, it has a smooth, more grounding atmosphere that research found can improve sleep quality. One study found listening to pink noise could improve people’s speed, judgement and executive functioning when completing mental performance tests.

If it’s focus you’re after then try playing brown or red noise. Deep, steady and lower in tone than pink or white, it sounds similar to heavy rain and is said to aid concentration.

This isn’t the company’s first foray into tech wellness solutions.

Hyatt has collaborated with Headspace since 2019 and they have produced several exclusive products such as guided meditations, sleep content and mindfulness exercises.

In New York, Park Hyatt launched a ‘Sleep Suite’ which provides guests with an AI-powered Bryte bed, designed to optimise your temperature during various sleep stages, sleep masks, essential oils and sleep-related books.

Hyatt’s Vice-President of Global Wellbeing, TJ Abrams, said the company took pride in “raising the bar on wellbeing in a rapidly changing world”.

“Collaborating with industry leaders like Headspace allows Hyatt to better care for our guests,” he said.



