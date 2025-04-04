Price: Free.

2) Stem Fair at Motat

This year, the Stem Fair has so much to offer that organisers have expanded the event to a two-day fair.

Stimulate the little minds in your life by taking them along to Motat’s Stem Fair this weekend. This year, there’s so much on offer that organisers have expanded the event to a two-day fair. There are more than 20 exhibitors on site for the weekend, presenting a vast range of ways science, maths and engineering are vital tools for the world in which we live. Among those exhibiting are the Institution of Civil Engineers conducting bridge-building activities; Kidwe Labs introducing robotics; and several University of Auckland schools and departments covering topics such as chemistry, exercise science, marine science and mechatronics. Visitors can play with light-bending, mathematical origami, code cracking, strength testing and volcano experiments, plus they can learn to operate a mini digger. It’s a super hands-on event and might just spark a Stem-based career path for your little (or medium) one.

When: April 5-6, 10am-4pm.

Where: Motat, 805 Great North Rd, Western Springs, Auckland.

Price: Usual Motat entry fees apply.

3) Lost Dogs’ Disco

Award-winning art and technology studio Eness has created an immersive art installation that features 16 dogs who come to life through light and sound. Photo / Dianna Snape Photography

Who let the dogs out? Eness did. Who or what is Eness? It’s an award-winning art and technology studio from Australia that has created an immersive art installation that features 16 dogs who come to life through light and sound. The dogs, which include poodles, dachshunds and bull terriers, reach as high as 5.5m tall, creating a visual spectacle that visitors meander through. The colourful sculptures flicker playfully as people approach them as well as barking, grunting and howling, while electronic music creates disco vibes. The pack landed in Aotea Square this week and will be hanging out throughout the school holidays. Real-life canine companions are welcome to join the disco too, as long as they’re on a leash.

When: April 4-25.

Where: Aotea Square, Auckland Central.

Price: Free.

4) Dion Pride

Dion Pride is performing his father’s hits at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

Country music fans, rarely is there the opportunity in lil ol’ Aotearoa to get so close to a true country music legacy like this. On Sunday, Dion Pride, the son of country music icon Charley Pride, is performing his father’s hits at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre. It’s the tail end of his nationwide tour in which he’s playing New Plymouth on Saturday, Auckland on Sunday and Napier on Tuesday, before continuing the tour internationally. Since Charley Pride died in 2020, Dion Pride has made a concerted effort to preserve his father’s musical legacy, performing hits such as Kiss An Angel Good Morning, Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone, and Mountain of Love. If you want to experience a little bit of Nashville here in Tāmaki Makaurau, then Dion Pride Sings the Songs of his Father is the way to do it.

When: April 6, 7pm.

Where: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $55 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz.

5) Tōrua - An Urban Dance Experience

Tōrua - An Urban Dance Experience is a unique way to experience dance and our city centre. Photo / Andi Crown

If you haven’t witnessed the work of creative genius Malia Johnston, this is your opportunity. This weekend and next, her latest creation Tōrua - An Urban Dance Experience will transform Te Komititanga and Aotea Square. A free ticketed event, audience members will be given a pair of headphones to wear as dancers lead them through an exploration of the surrounding urban environment. The soundtrack is composed by Anna Edgington and Eden Mulholland and, played through each individual’s headphones, creates an immersive experience. This is not a sit-down dance performance. You will be moving through the city with these highly skilled dancers, watching as they interact with the environment in unexpected ways. It’s a special way to experience dance and our city centre.

When and where: April 5, 4pm and 7pm; April 6, 2pm and 6pm. Te Komititanga, Auckland Central.

When and where: April 11, 6pm; April 12 and 13, 1pm and 6pm. Aotea Square, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets are essential and free from aucklandlive.co.nz.

6) Rewa Rides

You don’t need to be a certified Lycra-wearing cyclist to join the fun.

On the first of the month, the Street Art Bike Challenge kicked off for 2025. This year, host EcoMatters has joined forces with Manurewa’s Beautification Trust, and is taking the challenge out south. South Auckland is abundant with public artworks, particularly wall murals and decorated Chorus cabinets. While the entire Street Art Bike Challenge map has more than 100 art spots and recommended trails around Tāmaki Makaurau, the Beautification Trust is honing in on five guided rides it is calling Rewa Rides, which start on Saturday from the new Bike Hub in Manurewa. No bike? No worries. The Bike Hub is lending out bikes and helmets so everyone can join the art cycle. Along with learning about the public artworks and experiencing the suburb by bike, there are prizes to be won and a great community vibe to be a part of. It’s an easy ride so you don’t need to be a certified Lycra-wearing cyclist to join the fun.

When: April 5, 12, 24 and 26, 9am-11am; April 14, 1pm-3pm.

Where: Bike Hub Manurewa, 1 Dalgety Drive, Manurewa, Auckland. Register at www.beautification.org.nz.

7) Bach Musica NZ

Bach Musica NZ is taking audiences on a musical Spanish sojourn. Photo / Peter Jennings

Bach Musica NZ is straying from its namesake with this weekend’s concert: Spanish Guitar & Misa Tango. Composed by Argentinian Bacalov, this will be the New Zealand premiere of Misa Tango, performed by Stephanie Poole (solo accordion), Felicity Tomkins (soprano), Andrew Conley (baritone), with Bach Musica NZ’s choir and symphony orchestra. It’s an evocative piece – a Latin Mass sung in Spanish and layered with accordion tango instrumentation. Also performing with Bach Musica NZ is classical guitarist Barkin Sertkaya, who will play Rodrigo’s concerto, Fantasia para un gentilhombre. No doubt a transportive evening, taking audiences on a musical Spanish sojourn.

When: April 6, 5pm.

Where: Auckland Town Hall, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $45-$90 + booking fees from https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

8) Plan ahead: Twilight Art

The contemporary art gallery has just started taking bookings for private evening sessions.

Art enthusiasts looking to curate a unique evening out, should consider booking a twilight viewing at Turua Gallery in St Heliers. The contemporary art gallery has started taking bookings for private evening sessions in which visitors are welcomed with a glass of bubbles and can peruse the artworks at their leisure. It is limiting bookings to just one an evening, so it’s an opportunity for an exclusive viewing for art collectors, interior designers or arty pals getting together. If you choose to extend your evening with dinner at neighbouring Semplice, you’ll get a complimentary glass of prosecco there. And, while you’re down there, you might as well take a stroll along one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s most delightful boardwalks connecting St Heliers to Kohimarama, Mission Bay and beyond. It’s starting to sound like a pretty dreamy evening to us.

When: Mondays to Fridays, 5 pm-8pm (Semplice offer not available on Mondays and Tuesdays).

Where: Turua Gallery, 10A Turua St, St Heliers, Auckland. Email hello@turuagallery.co.nz or call 09 575 8001 for bookings or more information.

9) Plan ahead: The Luke Bird Experience

Luke Bird will perform a selection of power ballads and show tunes, interspersed with his signature hilarity.

For an evening of local vocal prowess, you can’t get much better than The Luke Bird Experience. For one night only, next Friday, Māori Television presenter and musical chameleon Luke Bird will perform a selection of power ballads and show tunes, interspersed with his signature hilarity. Joining him for the evening are two of Aotearoa’s most talented vocalists, Lavina Williams and musical theatre phenomenon Shaan Kloet. Performing at the Wintergarden, some of the high notes these three hit are bound to shake the foundations of that old building. Prepare to have your socks knocked off; it’s going to be a fabulously fun night showcasing three of this country’s best performers.

When: April 11, 7.30pm.

Where: Wintergarden, Civic Theatre, Auckland Central.

Price: Tickets $45-$55 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz.