Te Kōtiu, a new immersive digital experience, traces the history of flight in Aotearoa through a multi-stream projection at Motat's Aviation Hall. Video / Motat

Getting 10-year-olds engaged in science, engineering and mathematics feels akin to getting them to eat broccoli; as adults, we know it is a worthwhile pursuit but sometimes it takes a ton of tomato sauce.

Or, in the Museum of Transport and Technology’s instance, a $7.4 million science and technology centre.

On May 25, Auckland’s Motat will open the doors to Te Puawānanga, a centre with an ambition to “radically redefine the way our tamariki engage with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem)”.

According to the museum, Te Puawānanga aims to “shake up” how youth learn about Stem, referencing a decline in science achievements and a “pattern of disengagement” in schools.

Te Puawānanga centre will have three areas dedicated to children of all ages. Photo / Supplied

This has significant consequences for how people pursue careers in Stem, as New Zealand studies find children who don’t express interest in Stem by age 10 aren’t likely to develop an age by 14 or later in life.

Te Puawānanga lead exhibition developer Esther Tobin said this study suggests a small window exists to capture children’s imaginations.

“Zero to 10 is our sweet spot to instil a love for science and discovery that carries through their teen and tertiary years.”

Therefore, Tobin said Te Puawānanga strongly focuses on communicating technical information and topics in an engaging and playful way.

Te Puawānanga lead exhibition developer Esther Tobin. Photo / Supplied

“We are addressing these needs with this new centre by hooking our young people, along with their families and educators, in early and nurturing their curiosity and potential,” she said.

“Te Puawānanga can be the touchstone that bridges this gap; a place to play and create, building a pipeline of curious kids fascinated by science and technology knowledge specific to our part of the world.”

The project, which has taken four years to bring to life, has received contributions from several notable Kiwi creatives, industry experts and knowledge-holders, as well as endorsement from the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard.

“Te Puawānanga promises to energise our young people and motivate them to question the world around them,” Dame Gerrard said, adding that Stem provides the tools to answer these questions and bring engagement back into the classroom.

The Chief Science Advisor is also one of several innovators featured in Te Puawānanga’s Agents of Change exhibit in the Te Puku gallery. Gerrard said she was “really chuffed” to be included, especially because she was immortalised by her favourite cartoonist, Toby Morris.

Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor, Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard was "really chuffed" to be drawn by Toby Morris. Illustration / Supplied

In addition to being interactive, visual and tactical, it will also include knowledge systems unique to Aotearoa, working with local knowledge holder Pita Turei to ensure different perspectives are represented.

For those who love Motat’s steam trains, trams and vintage trucks, don’t worry, these iconic relics will remain. However, Motat hopes Te Puawānanga will present an “evolution” that offers knowledge in a way that will resonate with people of all ages.

The facility holds three spaces dedicated to the developmental needs of children at different stages.

Under 5-year-olds can hang out in Te Tumu, a soft-place playground inspired by nature, with a puna (spring), kūmara garden, harakeke (flax) weaving, and a pūriri grove.

Te Puku, the belly, is the central space for children aged up to 10, where technology and science that surrounds them every day (including light, colour, motion or forces) is animated into engaging exhibits and installations.

Visitors can also pay a visit to Te Waha, a multi-purpose space that holds after-school clubs, science demonstrations, collection displays and more. Here you’ll find self-led design challenges and information about some of Aotearoa’s cutting-edge technology and innovation.