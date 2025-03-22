Pastrami & Rye, Ellerslie. The sandwiches are killer! Plus they have super friendly staff and a great selection of condiments.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Selera Malaysian Cafe in Newmarket for a laksa. You cannot go wrong.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Freida Margolis is Auckland’s greatest bar and Mike Howie a consummate host and entertainer. There’s always good music - live or on vinyl - and sensational wine. Known for their intimate concerts and impromptu guest appearances, you just might happen upon your favourite Kiwi artist at the piano or sharing in the fine hospitality.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

New Flavour – it’s an old fave, open till 2am and they make the finest dumplings and cucumber salad.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Remedy in Wellesley St. Their staff are premium baristas, the coffee is exceptional and their bacon buns are worth a crack too!

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Marsic Fish Shop in Glen Innes is a legendary, family-owned chippy that offers the freshest catches, superb hot chips and make their own smoked salmon to boot. The locals have literally grown up eating Marsic’s kai, and the family really value the old school, friendly face of the shop. Whether it’s the finest cuts of snapper, delectable seafood or Friday night takeout, Marsic’s – across from the Glen Innes train station – is a Kiwi classic.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Muriwai has a stunning horse track that winds through Woodhill forest and around the golf course. The perfect length for a summer afternoon, a good stroll or a hardy run next to the majesty of Muriwai beach.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Hollywood in Avondale is a stellar theatre and the longest-running cinema palace. I love playing there and going there as a punter for a live show or for a film. My favourite show at Hollywood was Tiny Ruins in 2023 touring their album Ceremony; it was magic.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Search and Destroy on Ponsonby Rd makes you feel at home whilst you shop for curated vinyl and vintage clothing. Whether it’s select denim, leathers, tees or vintage workwear, Alison’s got you covered. Plus, you can grab a coffee or toastie and chill at the cafe whilst you soak up the day.

Dave Khan will be performing with The Veils at The Wānaka Festival of Colour on Thursday 3 April.







