Conductor Giordano Bellincampi at the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra City Lights concert at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Thomas Hamill

I don’t remember Auckland Philharmonia ever signing off its town hall season with quite the gusto and unbridled jubilation of Thursday night’s City Lights concert.

Nothing was held back in an all-American programme that had the tang of jazz coursing through its veins; imagine the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving being mashed together for a celebration to end all celebrations.

On the orchestral side, how refreshing it was to be bowled over by the sheer brio and chutzpah of Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

The groundbreaking musical has attained a valued concert hall life in this compelling orchestral showcase. Giordano Bellincampi took its many dramatic turns with flair, from cool, finger-snapping tensions through dances of frightening intensity to a hushed and poignant finale.

Bellincampi most recently put his stamp on Gershwin’s An American in Paris in 2019 with an impeccably measured interpretation that acknowledged the huge and admirable ambition of its composer.