Northland's flamboyant celebrity Luke Bird considers himself to be a strong contender to win this year's best television personality honour at the New Zealand Television Awards this year. Photo/ Michael Cunningham

From an aspiring chef to a singing sensation and now a finalist hopeful to win this year’s prestigious television personality award. Larger-than-life celebrity Luke Bird is Northland’s first entertainer to make it to the top list among several well-known television personalities.

A win at the New Zealand Television Award would make Luke Bird the first Maori Rainbow Northlander to swoop up the coveted prize and recognition.

The artist was over the moon on being handpicked for the top award and the recognition already made him feel like a winner.

“I’m so overwhelmed with emotion and give my heartfelt thanks to everyone who’s supported my journey and what I do,” Bird said.

His colourful and bubbly personality as the host of the popular family show Lucky Dip on the Road alongside his cousin on Maori Television didn’t go unnoticed by award executives who informed him about his inclusion as a finalist a week ago.

Despite facing tough competition against other finalists including Ryan Bridge from the AM show and Shortland Street actor Michael Galvin among others, he wasn’t nervous.

“One of my colleagues told me that the thing that helps me stand apart from others was that I do not put up an act for any of my shows and am Luke from Whangārei 24x7.

“I’m a vivacious, delicious and colourful six-foot-five exclamation mark who is a walking and talking billboard. And I do not apologise for it.”

Bird recalled he was only 3 when his father passed away and 8 when his grandfather died. He was brought up by his mum and grandmother who encouraged him to stay true to himself.

He remembered being bullied by his peers in kindergarten for applying nail polish on his toenails and on another instance when his high school report card negatively commented on his inability to blend in, on being too loud and being too colourful in quotations.

“My mum was furious, not with me, but with the school for such comments. Since she had accepted me for who I was, a kid with a colourful nature.”

Before discovering his innate talent in the field of arts and entertainment, Bird aspired to be a chef.

Luke Bird says he feels incredibly proud to be a finalist for the NZTVA 2023 Television Personality of the Year award. Photo / Supplied

“As a kid, I always wanted to cook, own my restaurant and write menus as I had a foodie family.

“I even went to train as one for two years until I found out that while I loved cooking, the pressure-cooking vibe of the industry didn’t appeal to me.”

In 2005 his acting chops were recognised and applauded by his High School dean who loved Bird’s interpretation of the exuberant Widow Twankey in an Alladin play.

The same year, during an audition for a musical he was asked to stop by the late Dame Joan Kennaway who complimented him on having an “operatic tenor voice” and was asked to take some personal lessons with her.

“She believed in me even before I knew I had it in me. That’s how it all started and gradually in a few years I got into competitions and secured a bachelor’s degree in performing arts.”

Bird credits his mother for being his biggest fan and critic and thanks his aunty Pauline for inspiring him to pursue singing as a career and for introducing him to Hātea Kapa Haka.

Besides working on multiple projects, he loved to geek out watching Parliament TV debates with a bucket of popcorn during breaks.

Bird has won numerous awards as an opera singer, theatrician and actor.

Voting for selecting Aotearoa’s best television personality closes on November 20.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.