iPhone: Open settings, select general, go to date and time and make sure “set automatically” is turned on.
Samsung: Open settings, go to general management, select date and time and then make sure automatic date and time is turned on. This should mean your phone will automatically reflect the time depending on where you are.
Why do we have daylight saving?
Because the Earth is on a tilt (of about 23 degrees, for those curious), we are exposed to more sun during summer and less during winter.
That means the days are longer during the warmer months and shorter in the colder months.
Daylight saving is intended to make the most of those long daylight hours. It means an extra hour of light on summer evenings, rather than super early in the mornings when hardly anyone is awake to enjoy it.
Countries close to the equator do not usually change their clocks as the length of their days does not vary enough throughout the year to justify it.
What if I’m working when the time changes?
The rules around getting paid for working during daylight saving time are set out in the Time Act 1974.
It says that if you’re working when clocks go back an hour, you are entitled to be paid for that extra hour.
For example, if your shift started at 10pm and finishes at 6am, you will have worked nine hours and must be paid for nine hours of work.
If you’re working on September 29, when the clocks go forward, you are still entitled to be paid for your normal hours. In this instance, a 10pm-6am shift will only mean seven hours of work, but you must be paid for eight.
I’ve changed the clock on my microwave - what next?
Daylight saving is a good time to check the batteries on your smoke alarm by pushing the test button to sound the alarm.