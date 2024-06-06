Cooking vegetables in a slow cooker is a smart idea for winter dinners. Photo / Getty Images

Slow cookers are great all year round but really come into their own in winter. And they can do more than just stews and soups. Here we unravel the magic of this kitchen gadget.

The unassuming slow cooker, often relegated to the back shelves of kitchens, possesses the remarkable capacity to infuse dishes with depth of flavour and tender succulence. And there’s much more to it than just a casserole.

To unlock the full potential of your slow cooker, one must navigate its nuances and embrace the art of patience. But once you set that timer, dinner’s on its way - a convenient choice when there’s things to do other than slave over a stove - and they’re generally more economical than running the oven, too.

Understanding the slow cooker

At its core, the slow cooker operates on a simple principle: low, steady heat over an extended period. This gentle cooking method coaxes out the natural flavours of ingredients, resulting in dishes that are both hearty and nuanced. From tender stews to melt-in-your-mouth roasts, the slow cooker is a versatile ally in the kitchen.

Thoughtful preparation is paramount. Begin by selecting fresh, high-quality ingredients to serve as the foundation of your dish. Chop vegetables uniformly to ensure even cooking and trim excess fat from meats to prevent greasiness. Layer ingredients strategically, placing denser items at the bottom and delicate components towards the top to promote even heat distribution.

While the slow-cooker excels at coaxing out the essence of ingredients, it benefits from a judicious infusion of herbs, spices and aromatics. Experiment with aromatic blends such as rosemary and thyme for savoury dishes, or cinnamon and nutmeg for sweet concoctions. Don’t shy away from bold flavours - the slow cooker has a remarkable capacity to harmonise disparate elements.

As the fragrant vapours waft through your kitchen, resist the urge to peek beneath the lid. Each lifting of the lid releases precious heat and extends the cooking time. Instead, trust in the process and allow the slow cooker to work its magic uninterrupted. The reward? Fork-tender meats, richly flavoured sauces, delightful puddings and a lot more besides.

Tips and tricks

Opt for tougher cuts of meat: Slow cooking works wonders on tough cuts like chuck roast or brisket, breaking down collagen and transforming them into tender masterpieces. Try this beef red wine and mushroom stew recipe.

Use liquid judiciously: Too much liquid can result in a watery dish, while too little can lead to dryness. Aim for just enough to cover the ingredients, allowing them to braise gently.

Embrace batch cooking: Harness the power of your slow cooker to prepare large batches of soups, stews, and sauces, then portion and freeze for convenient meals on busy days.

Use baking paper: Line your slow cooker with baking paper before adding ingredients to make clean-up a breeze. This trick also helps prevent sticking and makes it easier to lift out casseroles and desserts.

Sweet options

The slow-cooker’s versatility extends beyond savoury dishes. Here are some dessert options you may not have thought of.

Chocolate lava cake: Simply prepare the batter and pour it into the greased slow cooker. Cook on low for two to three hours, and revel in the molten chocolate perfection.

Apple crisp: Toss sliced apples with cinnamon, sugar, and a hint of lemon juice, then top with a buttery oat crumble. Cook on low for two to three hours until the apples are tender and the topping is golden brown.

Bread pudding: Transform stale bread into a luscious bread pudding infused with custard and spices. Mix together eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla, then pour over cubed bread in the slow cooker. Cook on low for three to four hours, and serve warm with a drizzle of caramel sauce or a dollop of whipped cream.

Rice pudding: Combine rice, milk, sugar, and a pinch of salt in the slow cooker, along with flavourings like vanilla or cinnamon. Cook on low for two to three hours, stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender and the pudding is thick and creamy.

Surprising slow-cooker uses

Unlocking the full potential of your slow cooker involves more than just following recipes, so get creative.

Create a double boiler. Place a heatproof bowl inside your slow cooker to create a makeshift double boiler. This technique is perfect for melting chocolate, making custards, or gently heating delicate sauces without the risk of scorching.

Use your slow cooker as a steamer by adding a few inches of water to the bottom and placing a heatproof dish or steaming basket inside. Arrange vegetables on top, cover, and cook on high for one to two hours until tender-crisp.

Use your slow cooker to keep dishes warm at a dinner party. Set it on the “keep warm” setting and transfer cooked dishes like mashed potatoes, gravy or mulled cider for a convenient and stress-free serving solution.

Give stale bread a new lease on life by wrapping it in foil and heating it in the slow cooker on low for 30-60 minutes. The gentle heat will help soften the bread and restore its freshness.

Forget the 70s fondue set, slow cookers are the perfect replacement. Choose from chocolate or cheese and you will enjoy a warm dip for hours. Perfect for hosting.

