Shakshuka, from "Healthy Slow Cooker" (2004) by Ross Dobson, published by Murdoch Books. Photo / Jeremy Simons

Tasty, time-smart and vegetarian friendly, this recipe is perfect for brunch or dinner.

This one-pot dish is so packed with flavour it’s no surprise it has become such a popular brunch item at cafes. But with this great recipe, there’s no reason not to make it at home. Serve with toast to mop up the runny egg yolk and delicious tomato sauce.

Vegetarian slow cooker Shakshuka

Serves 4

Preparation time 15 minutes

Cooking time about 3 1⁄2 hours

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 large red onion, sliced into thin wedges

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp sweet paprika

2 tsp cumin seeds

400 g (14 oz) can crushed tomatoes

400 g (14 oz) can cherry tomatoes

1 cup (180 g) sliced roasted red capsicum (pepper)

2 Tbsp tomato paste (concentrated purée)

4 eggs

Large handful flat-leaf parsley leaves

Large handful mint leaves

Toast, to serve

Method

Heat your slow cooker to High. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over high heat. Add the onion and garlic and fry for a couple of minutes, until the onion is soft. Stir in the paprika and cumin and cook for a minute, until aromatic. Tip in both cans of tomatoes, along with the roasted capsicum and the tomato paste, and stir well. Season generously with salt and pepper, then scrape the whole lot into the bowl of the slow cooker. Cover and cook for 3 hours, until the sauce is thick and bubbling around the edges. Working quickly to avoid losing too much heat, make four wells in the sauce, each large enough to hold an egg. Crack an egg into a small jug and then pour into a well. Repeat with the other eggs. Cover and cook for 20–30 minutes, until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still soft (if you want harder yolks, just cook the eggs for a bit longer). Scatter with the herbs and serve with toast on the side.

Healthy Slow Cooker by Ross Dobson published by Murdoch Books offers a variety of recipes, from soups to Saturday night specials. Photo / Jeremy Simons

From Healthy Slow Cooker by Ross Dobson, $42.99, published by Murdoch Books.