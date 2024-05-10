Whether it’s a long-planned family tradition or a last-minute surprise, breakfast and bed go down a treat.
As Mother’s Day approaches, there’s no better way to honour the extraordinary women in our lives than by treating them to breakfast in bed. From the crackle of bacon to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, breakfast in bed offers a heartfelt gesture of appreciation to the mothers, grandmothers and maternal figures who enrich our lives.
These recipes are designed to spark joy and create unforgettable moments with your cherished matriarchs. From fluffy pancakes adorned with seasonal fruit to a healthy breakfast salad bowl, there’s the perfect dish for every taste and nothing too complicated or taxing, so everyone can enjoy getting on with their day. There’s even a pudding recipe for the mother with a sweet tooth (if there’s ever a time to eat pudding for breakfast, we say let Mother’s Day be it).
Tips for getting breakfast in bed just right
- Take some time to plan the menu and gather all the necessary items you need. If there are any make-ahead elements, get on to this the night before. This will help streamline the process and ensure a smooth execution in the morning.
- Tailor the breakfast menu to the preferences of the recipient. Consider her favourite flavours, dietary restrictions and any special requests to make the meal truly memorable.
- Pay attention to the presentation of the dishes. Use decorative plates, garnishes and edible flowers to add a touch of elegance to the breakfast tray. Take some time to arrange the food artfully. We eat with our eyes first, after all.
- Consider adding a handwritten note, a single flower or a small gift to the breakfast tray to convey your love and appreciation.
- Encourage the recipient to unwind and savour the breakfast experience at their own pace — maybe play some soft music, or include the Herald on Sunday newspaper.
- Co-ordinate the timing of the breakfast delivery to ensure it’s a surprise, but also aligns with her morning routine. Aim to deliver the breakfast while she’s still in bed, but not too early to disrupt her precious sleep.
Recipes to make her morning
Wholemeal buttermilk pancakes with seasonal fruit recipe
Oven-roasted mushrooms on toast recipe
Fig and ricotta French toast with honey recipe.
Home-made breakfast tortillas with bacon and avocado recipe
Breakfast salad with tahini dressing recipe
Poached eggs with chilli yoghurt recipe