Serving breakfast in bed is a great start to Mother's Day. Photo / Babiche Martens

Whether it’s a long-planned family tradition or a last-minute surprise, breakfast and bed go down a treat.

As Mother’s Day approaches, there’s no better way to honour the extraordinary women in our lives than by treating them to breakfast in bed. From the crackle of bacon to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, breakfast in bed offers a heartfelt gesture of appreciation to the mothers, grandmothers and maternal figures who enrich our lives.

These recipes are designed to spark joy and create unforgettable moments with your cherished matriarchs. From fluffy pancakes adorned with seasonal fruit to a healthy breakfast salad bowl, there’s the perfect dish for every taste and nothing too complicated or taxing, so everyone can enjoy getting on with their day. There’s even a pudding recipe for the mother with a sweet tooth (if there’s ever a time to eat pudding for breakfast, we say let Mother’s Day be it).

Tips for getting breakfast in bed just right

Take some time to plan the menu and gather all the necessary items you need. If there are any make-ahead elements, get on to this the night before. This will help streamline the process and ensure a smooth execution in the morning.

Tailor the breakfast menu to the preferences of the recipient. Consider her favourite flavours, dietary restrictions and any special requests to make the meal truly memorable.

Pay attention to the presentation of the dishes. Use decorative plates, garnishes and edible flowers to add a touch of elegance to the breakfast tray. Take some time to arrange the food artfully. We eat with our eyes first, after all.

Consider adding a handwritten note, a single flower or a small gift to the breakfast tray to convey your love and appreciation.

Encourage the recipient to unwind and savour the breakfast experience at their own pace — maybe play some soft music, or include the Herald on Sunday newspaper.

newspaper. Co-ordinate the timing of the breakfast delivery to ensure it’s a surprise, but also aligns with her morning routine. Aim to deliver the breakfast while she’s still in bed, but not too early to disrupt her precious sleep.

Recipes to make her morning

If potatoes are high on Mum's favourite-foods list, this breakfast frittata will go down a treat. Photo / Babiche Martens

Breakfast frittata recipe

Pancakes are a classic Mother's Day dish. These in particular are elevated by the tang of buttermilk and a topping of seasonal feijoas. Photo / Babiche Martens

Wholemeal buttermilk pancakes with seasonal fruit recipe

Sometimes simple is best — you can't go wrong with mushrooms on toast. The brioche bread and the roasted portobellos make it that little bit special. Photo / Babiche Martens

Oven-roasted mushrooms on toast recipe

Make the most of in-season figs, perfectly paired with delicious French toast and creamy ricotta and a drizzle of sweet honey. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fig and ricotta French toast with honey recipe.

Fresh up the eggs and bacon offering with home-made flatbreads and some tasty additions. Photo / Babiche Martens

Home-made breakfast tortillas with bacon and avocado recipe

If Mum's on a health kick, this breakfast salad keeps things fresh and delicious. Photo / Babiche Martens

Breakfast salad with tahini dressing recipe

Poached eggs are given a makeover, served with a tasty chilli yoghurt. Photo / Babiche Martens

Poached eggs with chilli yoghurt recipe

Technically, it's pudding. But there are no rules on Mother's Day. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sticky pear and peach pudding recipe.