Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

What to get your mum for Mother’s Day? It’s complicated

Kim Knight
By
4 mins to read
If this were an actual Mother's Day breakfast, the juice would be on the duvet. Photo / Getty Images

If this were an actual Mother's Day breakfast, the juice would be on the duvet. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Ahead of another commercial assault on love, Kim Knight longs for simpler, toast-scented times.

Mother’s Day used to smell like the Maillard reaction. Thousands of sugars bumping into thousands of proteins, turning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle