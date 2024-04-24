25 Great Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For The Mother Figure In Your Life

Mother’s Day is nearly here, which means now is the time to secure the perfect present.

You’ve given her countless scented candles and fully exhausted the list of things she needs. But Mother’s Day is a few weeks out (it’s on May 12) and you need ideas. To guide you in the right direction, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has curated a sundry of tasteful and chic and excellent gift ideas, from an indulgent merino sweater in a goes-with-anything oat, to pretty porcelain, multi-pack lipsticks, minty pyjamas and a cologne that smells like tonka bean.

Short at the front, long at the back, this relaxed funnel neck sweater knitted in Melbourne presents a perfect midlayer.

A white, crackled glaze defines this sophisticated vase.

It’s hard to find a nice makeup bag, so consider giving the gift of great storage with this soft carry-all.

The shoe of the moment! Have the mother figure in your life pirouetting around in these satin flats.

For fruit, keys or just about anything.

Why give flowers when you can give a bouquet dress from a local label that's recently gone plastic-free?

This monochrome ceramic has been made by way of nerikomi, whereby clay is layered and sliced to form distinct patterns. In this case, the result is a zebra vessel for your plants.

Glossy and plant-like, this porcelain cup and saucer combo will solve any coaster problems.

Winter calls for a cashmere scarf in a sunshine bright. For more cosy accessory ideas, consult our comprehensive guide.

The brand’s eponymous Suki clutch is rendered in an apricot croc.

Don’t know what lipstick shade they’d love? Buy 10 of them in this sprawling limited-edition set from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s namesake beauty brand.

A heady scent comprising pear, copaiba resin and tonka bean. Here are more great perfumes according to people who smell good.

Bedding stalwart Wallace Cotton also makes lovely pyjamas, like this minty set made of brushed cotton.

A flower that will last a lifetime (it’s made from recycled sterling silver).

A delicious body wash that’s said to smell like wild berries, musk blossoms, distilled davana (an aromatic herb), geranium and lychee.

Cophenhagen darling Tekla knows how to make a good bathrobe (among other things). For Mother’s Day, make for magenta.

The local brand has hit the ground running since its launch into footwear. These suede slides feature a moulded footbed for comfort and a rubber sole for grip.

A splurge-splurge gift calls for a spiral diamond ring.

This diffuser from British label Paul Smith is poised to evoke something akin to freshly cut grass thanks to notes of lemon, black pepper, vetiver and moss.

Show your love with a literal (14k gold-plated stainless steel) heart.

A bunch of lovely-smelling things (read: coconut oil, bamboo powder, shea butter, and pomegranate seed oil) have been made into an exfoliating body scrub formulated for pregnant women.

A scrunchie to tie up distressed tresses is a sound purchase — and even better when it’s made from fabric offcuts to help reduce waste.

For something playful, consider a pink carafe with a glass that doubles as a lid.

Give the gift of a good book that orbits around sisterhood, art and love.

Emma Lewisham’s behemoth beauty brand is beloved, and this trio is a great way to introduce a loved one to a few of its sought-after products, namely, the Supernatural Sleeping Mask, Skin Reset Eye Crème and llluminating Oil Face Cleanser.

