If Mum loves her brunch, here are five recipes to try for Mother's Day this year. Photo / Getty Images

Taking the time to enjoy a homemade breakfast spread feels like a luxury these days - something our hardworking Mums know all too well.

Over the years, homemade brunch served in bed has somehow become synonymous with Mother’s Day as a way to show your mum or mother figure just how much you appreciate her.

Granted, being served brekky in bed isn’t every mum’s cup of tea. The risk of losing crumbs in the sheets or spilling coffee all over the duvet understandably isn’t everyone’s journey. If this is something your mum or nana thoroughly detests, why not serve your breakfast Continental-style at the dining table or in the lounge or take her out to her favourite restaurant for brunch?

But if Mum loves the idea of a sleep in and room service in the morning, then consider this your guide to spoiling her with her favourite foods on Mother’s Day. And if you’re stuck for inspiration when it comes to gifting, turn to the Herald’s handy gift guide here.

If you’re going to do brekky in bed on Mother’s Day, here are some of our favourite recipes to try. Don’t forget a freshly brewed coffee, cup of her favourite tea, or an OJ to go with it. Better yet, why not make it a regular thing?

Perfect eggs Benedict

With a bit of practice, eggs Benedict is easy to master at home. Photo / 123RF

You can’t go past a classic like eggs Benny for breakfast, and though it takes a bit of technique, it’s worth the effort to replicate this cafe-style brekky at home.

Find the recipe here.

Banana pancakes

Bananas add extra flavour and sweetness to breakfast pancakes. Photo / Supplied

Not only are these easy pancakes a great way to use up leftover fruit, they add sweetness without extra sugar. Top with fresh berries or a grating of dark chocolate to garnish.

Find the recipe here.

Breakfast scone

Food writer Angela Casley's breakfast scones. Photo / Supplied

Scones might not immediately spring to mind when you think of breakfast, but these ones include a tasty twist. Think of them as simply a base for all your favourite fillings - bacon, tomato, avocado - or alternatively, you can top with fruit and cream and maybe a dash of maple syrup for a sweet version.

Find the recipe here.

Herb omelette

Fill your omelette with savoury toppings like bacon, spinach or tomatoes. Photo / Supplied

Omelettes are far simpler to master than they look and you can fill with all Mum’s favourite toppings, from bacon to baby spinach, tomato or feta cheese to take it to the next level.

Find the recipe here.

Classic French toast

Mascarpone and chopped pistachio topped French Toast. Picture / Babiche Martens

If Mum likes dessert for brekky, whip her up some loaded French toast with all her favourite toppings.

