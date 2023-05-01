Treat Mum to something she wouldn't buy herself for Mother's Day this year. Photos / Supplied, NZ Herald graphic

It’s a day to show your mum, nana or mother figure just how much she means to you. Mother’s Day is just two weeks away, and if you haven’t got a gift sorted yet, we’ve got you.

When it comes to Mother’s Day gift shopping, think about something she wouldn’t choose for herself. Think little – or large – luxury items she wouldn’t spend her own money on that aren’t just your standard box of chocolates or bunch of flowers.

A staycay, personalised goodies or a gift subscription will make her feel just as special as she deserves every day, and will cement your status as the favourite child or grandchild for another year.

From cool experiences to the latest tech to something with a personalised touch, here are our picks for the perfect present for Mum this year. And if you’re a mum and can’t think of any ideas of what you want, consider this a list of hints to drop. Thank us later.

July suitcase

July luggage. Photo / July

Aussie-owned brand July’s range of suitcases and bags is finally expanding into New Zealand. This luggage is designed to be lightweight and compact, meaning you can pack a bit more in your carry-on.

All the items come in a range of colours and you can even personalise Mum’s new suitcase with her name or initials so she can holiday in style, and won’t have to worry about grabbing the wrong bag off the luggage carousel.

Lego flowers

Lego flowers. Photo / Lego

OK, Lego doesn’t immediately spring to mind when thinking of a Mother’s Day gift.

But these floral creations will make her feel like a Lego Master and will last far longer than a real bouquet. From roses to tulips to orchids, there are countless different blooms she can build and display with pride on the coffee table.

Coffee subscription

Allpress coffee capsules. Photo / Allpress

Speaking of coffee, what better Mother’s Day gift than a subscription to her favourite brew?

Countless roasteries throughout New Zealand have a subscription option to deliver straight to her doorstep. Sign her up to a year’s worth of coffee beans if she’s a keen barista or keep her stocked up on coffee capsules like these ones from Allpress. Better yet, pop round and make her a cuppa yourself.

Frank Green wine cooler

Frank Green wine cooler. Photo / Frank Green

Mum will be cooler – see what we did there – than all the other mums with her very own wine cooler like this one from Frank Green.

She can pop it in her picnic bag along with some wine and cheese without having to worry about bringing along a chilly bin. For an extra special touch, you can personalise it with her name.

Second Chances: Facing My Demons and Finding a Better Me by Hayley Holt

The cover of Hayley Holt's Second Chances: Facing My Demons And Finding A Better Me. Photo / Supplied

TV personality Hayley Holt is bravely sharing her story of alcohol addiction and miscarriage grief in her new book Second Chances: Facing My Demons and Finding a Better Me.

It’s a heartfelt and humbling read from Holt and will be a welcome addition to Mum’s reading list.

Versace Dylan Purple scent

Versace Dylan Purple. Photo / Versace

Add a spritz of luxe to Mum’s day with this cool girl scent from Versace. It’s floral and fruity with notes of pear and bergamot and is meant to evoke “endless summer” – something we only dreamed of this year.

It’s the perfect gift if Mum is looking for a new signature scent and the glossy purple bottle will add a touch of glam to her morning routine.

Fluffy slippers

Cotton On Body personalised fur slide slippers. Photo / Cotton On

No one deserves a soft and fluffy slipper of dreams more than Mum.

These ones from Cotton On Body are just a little bit cool and come in a range of colours. You can even get them monogrammed with her initials so no one steals them. They’ll make her feel like she’s on holiday relaxing in her hotel slippers.

Apple HomePod Mini

Apple HomePod Mini. Photo / Apple

This is one for the tech whiz Mum: the Apple HomePod mini that’s a smart home and speaker combined.

Mum can play her favourite music, check the temperature, talk to Siri, add things to her shopping list and even send an announcement to everyone in the house.

High tea for two at The Libraries, Hotel Britomart

High Tea at The Libraries at Hotel Britomart. Photo / Hotel Britomart

There’s no better way to make Mum feel spoiled this Mother’s Day than with a luxury getaway like this one at Auckland’s Hotel Britomart, complete with high tea for two.

She can take her bestie or partner along. Or why not make it a quality time moment with Mum and be her plus-one?

Yoga class

SALA yoga class. Photo / Supplied

Give Mum the gift of movement this Mother’s Day with a voucher for a class at Auckland yoga studio Sala. Even better, Sala will plant a tree with Trees That Count with every gift card purchase.

It’s good for her body and mind, and good for the environment. Everyone wins.

