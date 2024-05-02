Instead of a gift that will end up in a cupboard or the bathroom cabinet, make a memory for Mum on May 12. Photo / 123rf

Instead of a gift that will end up in a cupboard or the bathroom cabinet, make a memory for Mum on May 12. Photo / 123rf

Lost on what to get mum this Mother’s Day? We hear you.

When showing our appreciation for the most important women in our lives, gifts seem to flail at expressing our feelings aptly.

So, instead of gifting mum another bubble bath that will end up in the bathroom cabinet, perhaps make a memory for the books.

Whether it be bonding over some breakfast, learning a new skill together, or indulging in some much-needed self-care, opt for an experience with mother dearest on May 12.

Get creative at a Paint & Sip

Paint and Sip this Mother's Day at Good George Brewing Co

Whether you’re a Monet in the making or can make even a stick figure look offensive, show off your creative flair - or lack thereof - with mum on May 12.

Good George Brewing Co has partnered up with Paintvine for a Paint and Sip to remember. With a cocktail in one hand and a paintbrush in another, there is an endless array of possibilities for the day to unfold.

When: Sunday, May 12

Where: Good George Brewing Co, 1 Jellicoe Street, North Wharf, Auckland

How much: $59 per person, book here

Get a facial at PODSPA

Get a facial at PODSPA.

Treat your mama to the gift of glowing skin - and a truly relaxing experience - this Mother’s Day with a facial from PODSPA. The spa specialise in Environ facials that use vitamin A, antioxidants, and peptides to help combat signs of ageing. Their luxe facials also help restore that youthful vibrancy that mum no doubt lost when you told her you were sleeping over at a friend’s house and then got tagged in Facebook photos at Longroom, circa 2010. Cheers to you mum.

When: Book by appointment here

Where: 387 Mount Eden Road, Mount Eden, Auckland

How much: Prices range depending on treatment

Get permanent bracelets at Sophie

Get permanent bracelets at Sophie.

Want to get something for mum that will stand the test of time? Pop into Sophie for a memory and a memento that she’ll cherish for years to come. A constant reminder of your lifelong bond, Nothing says, “I will love you forever” like a bracelet you can never take off.

When: Book by appointment here

Where: 3/57 Morrin Road, St Johns, Auckland

How much: From $68 - $378

Make a mug at The Clay Centre

Get crafty this Mother's Day with a hands-on pottery class. Photo / John Stone

Instead of buying mum her next favourite mug, why don’t you make it - together. The Clay Centre offers the perfect space on Saturday mornings to try something new and leave with a token of your efforts. Enjoy a cuppa over a craft and hear all about mum’s crush on 90s heartthrob Patrick Swayze in his hit movie Ghost.

When: Every Saturday morning at 10:30am

Where: The Clay Centre, 145 Marua Road, Ellerslie, Auckland

How much: $75 per person, book here

Dine out at Daphne’s

A table of Daphne's brunch fare, including the milk bun.

Sometimes, the best gift can be as simple as a memorable meal. And what’s more unforgettable than Daphne’s foray into AM feasting? The Mediterranean-inspired eatery on Ponsonby Road is bringing all of its favourite flavours - as well as its edgy take on food - to a brekkie menu, and it has mum’s name written all over it. From peaches on toast to egg and raclette milk buns - and the best halloumi fritters in town - we know where we’ll be on May 12.

When: 8am - 3pm, Sunday May 12

Where: 71 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby, Auckland

How much: See menu and prices here

Reminisce over a hike

Darryn Pegram approaching Cape Brett Lighthouse, Cape Brett Scenic Reserve, in the Bay of Islands, Northland. Photo / Shaun Barnett

Perhaps the best way to tell mum you love her is with some good old quality time. And surrounded by the restorative backdrop of Aotearoa’s natural splendour? An instant bonus. Tell mum to put on her hiking boots and get ready for a deep dive into her lesser-known stories from the past while taking in one of New Zealand’s most breathtaking walks.

When: Certain trails are open at certain times, check beforehand

Where: Find some of New Zealand’s best here

How much: Trails are free in NZ, however, if you’re staying at a hut overnight, it may cost you

Enjoy a cuppa at Esther

High Teas at Esther every Saturday. Photo / Supplied

With pinkies high and tea in tow, Esther’s high tea provides the perfect setting for a bit of mum time. With a range of savoury and sweet treats, a beautiful selection of teas and tipples, and an overflowing dessert cart that makes its rounds around the restaurant, the retro reimaging of an afternoon classic is sure to wow mum into a food coma.

When: Saturdays, 12pm - 4pm

Where: Esther at QT Hotel, 4 Viaduct Harbour Avenue, Westhaven, Auckland

How much: $79 per person











