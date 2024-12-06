Advertisement
Kate leads royals in starry Christmas celebration at Westminster Abbey

By Bronte Coy
The Princess of Wales has made a glamorous entrance at Westminster Abbey for her annual Together at Christmas carol service.

Kate, 42, was without the rest of her family, who arrived a short time later.

Shortly before 5pm BST, Prince William, 40, was seen escorting their three children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 6 - into the Abbey. Charlotte was dressed in a deep red, opting for a similar hue to her mother, while the Prince of Wales and the two boys coordinated with burgundy ties.

Catherine Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Getty
Princess Beatrice arrived with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her stepson, Christopher (known as Wolfie), as well as Zara Tindall.

Beatrice and Edoardo, who married in July 2020, are expecting their second child together in the UK springtime next year. They already share a daughter Sienna, born in 2021, as well as Edoardo’s eight-year-old son, whom he had with his ex.

Meanwhile, Kate has been deep in preparations for weeks ahead of her fourth Together at Christmas event, which this year is focusing on “love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult time of our lives”.

1600 special guests were invited to join the royal family and high-profile figures for the service, which has been filmed tonight and will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Kate had also quietly invited the survivors and relatives of victims of the horrific Southport stabbing attack, which left three young girls dead in July.

