The Princess of Wales has made a glamorous entrance at Westminster Abbey for her annual Together at Christmas carol service.

Kate, 42, was without the rest of her family, who arrived a short time later.

Shortly before 5pm BST, Prince William, 40, was seen escorting their three children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 6 - into the Abbey. Charlotte was dressed in a deep red, opting for a similar hue to her mother, while the Prince of Wales and the two boys coordinated with burgundy ties.

Catherine Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Getty

Princess Beatrice arrived with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her stepson, Christopher (known as Wolfie), as well as Zara Tindall.