Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will not attend the wedding of his childhood best friend. Photo / AP

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster - a childhood friend of Prince Harry and Prince William - will marry Olivia Henson on June 7 in what will be one of the key social events of the season, but only one brother will attend. An insider source has revealed why.

Speaking to People magazine, a friend close to the Duke of Sussex opened up about Harry’s decision not to attend the upcoming wedding of Prince Archie’s godfather, claiming there is no bad blood.

Noting it was an “understanding between the two friends”, the source told the news outlet that the pair agreed it would be difficult for the Californian-based royal to attend the wedding due to his estrangement from the royal family and particularly his brother, William who will also attend the wedding.

Hugh Grosvenor, Prince Harry and Prince William in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

The source claimed the decision was a mutual agreement between the two dukes and that Harry sends “his love, support, and admiration for the couple” on their special day.

It comes after a source spoke to the UK’s Times, claiming the reason why is because Grosvenor did not invite Harry and Meghan Markle as he reportedly decided the brothers’ falling out could overshadow the big day.

Meanwhile, William will reportedly serve as an usher on the special day. His duties include welcoming guests and helping them find their place at the Chester Cathedral in northern England, this Friday local time.

Grosvenor is clearly a valued friend to the brothers and as well as being godfather to Archie, 5, he is also godfather to William and Princess Kate’s eldest son, and heir to the throne, Prince George, 10.

Princess Kate is not expected to attend as she continues her cancer battle.

It's understood Princess Kate will not attend the wedding. Photo / AP

She won’t be the only royal unable to attend the event as King Charles and Queen Camilla are also expected to skip the festivities as they travel to France for D-Day commemorations.

It comes after news William snubbed Harry during his younger brother’s stay in London despite Harry’s hopes to meet up. Tensions have been high between the two ever since the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US with Meghan and son Archie - their daughter Lilibet was born in 2021.

The brothers have been estranged since Harry resigned from royal duties in 2020. Photo / AP

“Their relationship remains extremely fractured,” the insider said of Harry and William’s estrangement. “Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time.”

For now, the Prince of Wales’ focus is solely on his family, supporting his wife during her treatment and looking after their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.