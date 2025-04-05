Looking sharp in a designer European black suit bought in Dubai, with her hair in cornrows to match her bride, police sergeant Nat adds, “I love that we can bloody sing it from the rooftops and ask our loved ones to join with us.”

Indeed, it’s an impressive sight as three hours later, just 60 minutes behind schedule, Nat is standing at the altar of venue the Glasshouse in Morningside, where giant white curtains are draped between sparkling crystal chandeliers, amid an indoor forest of oak, magnolia and olive trees. (Nat saw it on Shortland Street in 2020 and told herself, “I want to have a special event there one day.”)

The couple’s beloved children — Megan is a mum to Tonica, 29, Tiara, 22, and Trey, 20, while Nat has Nate, 22, Ezekial, 20, Tehya, 16, Kaida, 12, and Kiani, 10 — and the singer’s seven-month-old granddaughter Ala parade up the aisle, followed by Megan’s “bridesbabes” in all-black outfits by Model Chic and their flower girls in cute white ballerina dresses from Dubai.

Then it’s Megan’s turn to walk down the black carpet in her shimmering, scene-stealing Focus wedding dress and matching Kathryn Wilson heels to the tune of soul musician Major’s 2016 hit Why I Love You, a track Nat introduced Megan to as they struggled with being in a long-distance romance while Nat was stationed in Papua New Guinea.

The pair struggled with being in a long-distance romance while Nat was stationed in Papua New Guinea. Photo / Mango Red Studios

“She just looked stunning — it was like pyrotechnics,” Nat says of seeing the former New Zealand Idol judge and Celebrity Treasure Island contestant make her way to the altar, winking at family and friends in between the teary moments.

Megan later tells Woman’s Day, “I’m so glad we had that first look with just the two of us, otherwise, I would have totally lost it. But I didn’t care if I cried and my mascara rolled down my face. I was ready to let it flow because all that mattered was the fact our children, family and friends were there, supporting us.”

As she arrives at the altar, she can’t resist a quick kiss with Nat, causing their celebrant, family court judge and close friend Greg Ogg, to joke, “Hey, not yet!” before welcoming the multicultural melting pot of 250 or so guests — all dressed in shades of white, cream, beige and grey — in Samoan, Niuean, Afrikaans, te reo Māori and English.

Then there are more tears as singer Geraldine France gives a spine-tingling rendition of Whakaaria Mai in honour of friends and family who have passed, including one of Nat’s best mates, Tania Mitchell, who was supposed to be in her bridal party. Nat tells us, “Megan’s voice is my favourite sound, but Geraldine’s is a close second”.

Then, Greg speaks of the brides’ love story, starting with how Nat and Megan had known each other for 18 years but only formed a romantic connection at a 2021 post-lockdown reunion instigated by Megan’s sister Monique Tonkin.

Nat and Megan had known each other for 18 years, but only formed a romantic connection at a 2021 post-lockdown reunion. Photo / Mango Red Studios

As they enjoyed adventurous dates in exotic locations, Nat would often say, “You should marry me one day,” to which Megan would reply, “You should ask me nicely.” On New Year’s Eve in 2023, Nat surprised the singer with a trip to Waiheke Island, where she got down on one knee as a plane flew overhead with a banner saying, “You should marry me one day”.

More recently, Megan brought Nat and some of their children back to her hometowns, Cape Town and George, on South Africa’s Garden Route, where the former pop star’s extended family and tribal elders gave the couple their blessing.

“I was nervous because this is very different to my last marriage and I knew the idea was challenging for some, but I didn’t want to hide who I am and my partner in life from the community I walk in,” says Megan, who got hitched to rugby star Pita Alatini in 2000, a year after she became a household name on reality series Popstars.

“Luckily, I got the blessing straight away,” grins Nat, who’s of Niuean, Samoan, Scottish and Irish descent. “Megan’s family was beautiful. They welcomed me with open arms and were basically like, ‘We love Nat more than we love you!‘”

After their romantic journey is shared, it’s time for Nat to say her self-penned vows, in which she tells Megan, “You are the most incredible woman I know — ridiculously beautiful, with a heart of gold, like a wild horse that’s tameable, with a radiant smile that lights up every space you walk into and a spirit that inspires me to be my best self”.

She finishes, “Megan, the love of my life, I love you more than stale Cheezels. I choose you. Thank you for choosing me.” Nat then places a “very expensive” tanzanite ring, which was bought from Afrogem Jewellers in Cape Town, on Megan’s finger.

The couple dances down the aisle to Love You I Do, sung by Megan’s actress sister Meryl Cassie. Photo / Mango Red Studios

Next, Megan’s voice breaks, and tears flow as she tells her bride, “You have shown me a depth of love that I knew existed but did not feel to this extent until now. Your presence in my life has now awakened a part of me that had not been unlocked. Now it’s running free, and for that, my darling, I thank you.

“You are the missing piece that makes me whole and the safe haven where I can be myself, with the knowledge you’ve got me and I’ve got you. I want this to be the last chapter of my life’s love story… I am not doing this again, so you are stuck with me forever and always. I love you, baby. I choose you”.

Megan then slips a stunning Tiffany & Co ring that has sentimental meaning on Nat’s finger, and the celebrant speaks of how the bands “symbolise the perfection of the bond you share”, adding, “May you always feel encircled by each other’s love.”

After, the two brides and their eldest children, Tonica and Nate, sign a “certificate of commitment”. It’s not an official marriage certificate because the official legal papers weren’t processed in time, but Megan insists, “It does not change the importance of the day.”

Nodding, Nat adds, “We only set a date in the middle of last year and it’s unfortunate we didn’t give ourselves enough time to get all our ducks in a row, but we’ll make it official as soon as possible. The day still has this deep, amazing meaning because we’re celebrating in front of the people we love.”

After craft beers, pizza and ice cream, friends and family return to the Glasshouse for more beverages. Photo / Mango Red Studios

Afterwards, hand in hand, the couple are presented to their friends and family, share a big snog, a cuddle and then some more smooching, before dancing down the aisle to Love You I Do, from the Dreamgirls soundtrack, sung beautifully by Megan’s actress sister Meryl Cassie.

While the bridal parties disappear for photographs, the guests — including Megan’s TrueBliss bandmates Erika Takacs and Joe Cotton (poor Keri Harper was sick), her Celebrity Treasure Island castmates Miriama Smith, Mel Homer, Blair Strang and Mary Lambie, plus her fellow Miss World NZ judge Colin Mathura-Jeffree — head to nearby Batsman Brewing for refreshments while the venue is reset for the reception.

After craft beers, pizza and ice cream, friends and family return to the Glasshouse for more beverages — including bespoke cocktails called “Niuean Pornstar”, “Natmeg Martini” and “Amor Vincit Omnia” (which means ‘love conquers all) — and old-school R&B hits spun by DJ Willis.

The groups of flower girls and “bridesbabes” each entertain with short, choreographed routines before Shakira’s African-flavoured hit Waka Waka plays, ushering the return of Megan — who’s changed into an even more sparkly “fairytale-princess look” — and Nat, now wearing a Balmain suit.

The sound of Megan’s homeland continues as she surprises Nat by grabbing the microphone and singing a classic Xhosa-language tune by anti-apartheid activist Miriam Makeba.

Nat responds with a heartfelt speech, telling Megan, “I can’t imagine doing this journey without you. Thank you for being my wifey for lifey.” Her father, Murphy McDade, follows this up, telling his daughter and her wife, “May this be the beginning of a long and happy life together.”

Last but certainly not least is Megan’s feisty mother, Barbara Cassie, aka “Nana Barbz”, who demands absolute silence from the rowdy crowd before giving her advice on marriage: “One person sings and the other claps their hands. You simply can’t do it on your own”.

Then it’s time for a surprise performance from Nat’s daughter Tehya, who dances a traditional Samoan taualuga in a spectacular, chandelier-scraping costume. Megan says, “She was trained by one of her aunties, and I had no idea it was coming. The incredible time and effort Tehya put in was a gift of soul and culture, and I was so humbled. She stole the show.”

The festivities are broken up by more cultural activities. Photo / Mango Red Studios

Although it was soon Megan’s time to shine as the former Dancing With The Stars contestant and her bride did their first dance, a beautifully choreographed ballroom number to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s hit Die With A Smile, which gets everyone on the dancefloor, ready to boogie to a crowd-pleasing mix of party tunes sung by Taisha Tari, Thomas Stowers and Ardijah’s Betty-Anne Monga.

The festivities are broken up by more cultural activities — a traditional Niuean wishing well, in which Megan and Nat are sat on thrones, covered in floral garlands and Pacific-print sheets, then showered with cash, as well as an African drumming circle by Mavs. And the dancing continues until midnight, when the newlyweds have to kick everyone out of the venue so they can catch their flight to Bali the next day.

“There were just so many moments that brought me to tears and laughter,” says Megan afterwards. “We had such an awesome night seeing everyone have such a good time. Having most of our favourite people all together in one room brought such positive vibes and incredible energy that will set Nat and I off into a beautiful trajectory.

“We have always been committed to each other from day one, but having pledged our love in front of hundreds of people, our whānau and our village can now hold us accountable to the promises we’ve made for a lifetime. Part of that promise is to be the best partners to each other and the best parents for our collective children. It’s a huge tribe, and we will be bankrupt for life, but they’re worth it. Our children are a part and parcel of everything that we do.

“This marriage is like a rebirth or a clean slate for us, which is why we’ll be Megan and Natalie McDade. The Alatini name is a big part of my brand, but changing my surname feels right, and our children and family want me to be a McDade, too. If it’s important to them, then it’s important to me, and I’ll continue to be me regardless of what I’m called. This is our new chapter!”

The venue featured classy black-and-white portraits of Meg and Nat, some of them from Woman’s Day shoots.

Megan says the marriage is like a rebirth or a clean slate for them. Photo / Mango Red Studios

Celebrant Nick: “Age often changes how love is expressed, and these two are lucky to have connected later in life… Their relationship is adventurous, fun, spontaneous, challenging and full of interesting people… Love your body, your beauty and your flaws, who you are and who you can be together. Work through disappointing times and believe in the love that brought you together… Natalie and Megan stand before you today to acknowledge their commitment and blending of families…. Megan and Nat, today you’ve committed yourselves to your best friend, the one you laugh and cry with, who you support, encourage and give yourself to. You’ve made promises in front of your friends and whānau… May this certificate serve as a binding document of your commitment.”

After singing her song, Megan introduces Nat as “my most amazing partner” to do her speech.

In her speech, Nat says, “I can’t imagine a single day without you.”

In his speech, Megan’s colleague Mitch says of their marriage, “Megan is 100 candles, and Nat is the chandelier… The best part of Megan is Nat and vice versa.”

Megan, on the first look: “I’m so glad we had that moment just the two of us. It was so special.”

Nat on her hair: “Everyone was expecting the standard police ponytail, which I’ve rocked all my life, but I wanted to surprise them.”

Megan, on their vows: “I loved that hers were so different to mine — short, sharp and a little more traditional. It was flavours of us, from the heart.”

Nat on their vows: “She did give me a heads-up it was going to be a novel. They were authentic.”

Nat is stoked Megan is changing her surname: “Can you believe it? At first, I wasn’t sure about her changing her showbiz name, but it feels so good. She’d still be famous if she was Megan Smith… or Megan bin Laden!”

The food was a “mix of fine dining and island fusion”, says Megan. “Meat for the South Africans, seafood for the islanders and booze for everyone in between.”

Megan on the first dance: “Nat nearly broke her back and mine at the first dance practice!”

Megan on the cake: “It’s four or five tiers, beautifully designed with ruffles and pleats. It’s big. It’s four or five different flavours – chocolate is the main, then we’ve got raspberry and pistachio, coconut and lemon, and vanilla.”