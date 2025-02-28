Advertisement
Rotorua couple surprised with their dream Fiji wedding by The Hits Breakfast hosts Megan, Jono and Ben

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Rotorua couple Christie and George won their dream wedding in Fiji. Photo / Ocean Studio Fiji

Rotorua couple Christie and George won their dream wedding in Fiji. Photo / Ocean Studio Fiji

The winners of a competition on The Hits Breakfast are “still trying to process” the fact that they’ve won their dream wedding in Fiji.

Christie Gordon, 34, and her now-husband George, 42, from Rotorua, are set to celebrate nine years together this June. Yesterday, they were flown to Fiji to tie the knot at sunset.

It all started when Gordon entered The Hits Breakfast’s Married at First Flight competition, offering one lucky couple the chance to skip the wedding planning.

“Winning felt absolutely incredible – it’s been a surreal high ever since,” Gordon tells the Herald.

That high was soon replaced by “shock” when the couple learned they would be flying straight to Fiji’s Outrigger Resort to celebrate their wedding, dressed by Barkers and Trish Peng.

“I’ve shed so many happy, awestruck tears this past week that I feel like I could fill a pool!” Gordon says.

While the couple never originally planned to elope, they say the day couldn't have been more perfect. Photo / Ocean Studio Fiji
While the couple never originally planned to elope, they say the day couldn't have been more perfect. Photo / Ocean Studio Fiji

“I suspected we might fly out on Thursday, but I never imagined we’d be boarding the plane in our outfits, with The Hits and Tourism Fiji team as our wedding party – and what an amazing wedding party it was!”

While the couple didn’t initially plan to elope, they say the experience has been “perfect”.

“The wedding was a literal dream. Everything was perfect and exceeded anything we could have imagined. The fantastic team at Outrigger Resort Fiji has weddings down to a fine art. They handled everything, even opening the doors! The views were breathtaking, our priest was wonderful, and the venue felt straight out of a romantic movie,” Gordon says.

The couple flew with Fiji Airways. Photo / The Hits
The couple flew with Fiji Airways. Photo / The Hits

“We feel like the luckiest and most blessed couple on the planet.”

Among the highlights, Gordon counts the surprise arrival of her mum and stepdad, flying business class, and the warm welcome to the resort itself.

“The celebration drinks, our romantic private dinner on the beach, and the amazing accommodation has made us feel like royalty. It’s been the most epic and special journey we will ever experience.”

George says: “I completely echo what Christie said – it’s hard to add anything else!”

But before they head home to start their married lives together, they get to spend another week in their dream location courtesy of Tourism Fiji.

“We not only had the wedding of our dreams, but also get to spend a week honeymooning in literal paradise.”

