That high was soon replaced by “shock” when the couple learned they would be flying straight to Fiji’s Outrigger Resort to celebrate their wedding, dressed by Barkers and Trish Peng.

“I’ve shed so many happy, awestruck tears this past week that I feel like I could fill a pool!” Gordon says.

While the couple never originally planned to elope, they say the day couldn't have been more perfect. Photo / Ocean Studio Fiji

“I suspected we might fly out on Thursday, but I never imagined we’d be boarding the plane in our outfits, with The Hits and Tourism Fiji team as our wedding party – and what an amazing wedding party it was!”

While the couple didn’t initially plan to elope, they say the experience has been “perfect”.

“The wedding was a literal dream. Everything was perfect and exceeded anything we could have imagined. The fantastic team at Outrigger Resort Fiji has weddings down to a fine art. They handled everything, even opening the doors! The views were breathtaking, our priest was wonderful, and the venue felt straight out of a romantic movie,” Gordon says.

The couple flew with Fiji Airways. Photo / The Hits

“We feel like the luckiest and most blessed couple on the planet.”

Among the highlights, Gordon counts the surprise arrival of her mum and stepdad, flying business class, and the warm welcome to the resort itself.

“The celebration drinks, our romantic private dinner on the beach, and the amazing accommodation has made us feel like royalty. It’s been the most epic and special journey we will ever experience.”

George says: “I completely echo what Christie said – it’s hard to add anything else!”

But before they head home to start their married lives together, they get to spend another week in their dream location courtesy of Tourism Fiji.

“We not only had the wedding of our dreams, but also get to spend a week honeymooning in literal paradise.”