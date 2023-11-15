Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce are about to welcome a third host to their breakfast radio show. Photo / The Hits

They’re the dynamic duo who need no introduction, now they’re about to be joined by another award-winning presenter.

In a statement released to the Herald this morning, it was revealed The Hits Breakfast - hosted by Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce - is set to welcome a third host next year and it’s the one, the only, Megan Papas.

“I can’t wait to get in the studio with Jono & Ben, they’re two of the nicest guys in the business, and how many people get to go to work every day with their friends? I’m so excited to be back doing breakfast, and now my son will be able to hear Mum on the radio!” she said in the statement released by The Hits’ parent company, NZME this morning.

Papas has been a much-loved voice of radio broadcasting for many years now. After hosting ZM’s Breakfast show, Fletch, Vaughan & Megan since its early beginnings in 2014 to 2021, she helped it top the ratings and win multiple radio awards including Best Network Breakfast Show.

After welcoming her first child, son Bastian Milan with husband Andrew Papas in 2021, the host returned to work, swapping her ZM gig for The Hits Auckland afternoons and the nationwide 3pm Pick Up Show. Now she’s ready to join her new co-hosts for the breakfast show.

Megan Papas will join Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce on The Hits Breakfast in 2024. Photo / The Hits

In true Pryor and Boyce fashion, the broadcasting duo responded to the news with their typical matey humour. Pryor said: “We’re so stoked the talented Megan Papas said yes to working with us because it would have been incredibly awkward if she said no.”

Boyce added, “The only way we can get talented people like Megan to hang out with us is by paying them, and it worked a treat again.”

This isn’t the only change the radio station has seen this year. In October, talented broadcaster Laura McGoldrick bid farewell to her Hits Drive radio show - which she co-hosted with Brad Watson.

Speaking to the Herald following news of her big change, the star - who has a long association with The Hits, having hosted its Breakfast show, the 3pm Pick-Up hour and Drive - confessed, “It’s been a busy year.”

“My daughter’s at school now. Part of me is sure I was born to be a dance mum and I feel like [afternoons are] quite a crucial time of day for the kids. The morning is such a rush and I’m not sure I’m my best mum self then.”