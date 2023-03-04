Megan and Andrew Papas have two children, Bastian, 2, and Aiya, 4 months. Photo / Tom Hollow

Megan Papas hosts Days with Megan on The Hits, weekdays 9am-3pm. Andrew Papas is a singer and musician. They own online children’s boutique Be You Baby. The couple married in January 2018 and have two children, Bastian, 2, and Aiya, 3 months.

Megan says…

We were at a house party. I think I was the one [who started] the conversation, which is so unlike me to approach anyone in that way. We were already aware of each other [because of an on-air radio promotion], but this was the first time we got to speak.

We ended up on this little balcony. I remember everyone at the party yelling and taking the piss we were out there for so long, but we were having a DMC [deep, meaningful conversation] about life and about what we do, and our hopes and dreams. It was bizarre.

I get really shy and I get in my head when I meet people. But he was easy to talk to. I remember going back inside and just being like, “Man, that was weird.” We just kind of connected.

I thought he was really confident, not cocky, but he was quite charismatic. He said all the right things and had cheesy pickup lines, but I thought it was quite funny. He is 10 years younger than me, but he was just so confident and friendly.

I asked for his phone number in the lamest way possible. He had been given a phone as part of the [radio] promotion. And we all got given the numbers for on-air purposes. But he didn’t use his number, and I said, “I was trying to send you this picture I took of you and someone else but it’s bouncing back. What’s your number?”

Megan and Andrew met at a house party where they had an instant connection. Photo / Supplied

I was 28 when we met, and he was 18. I was like, “I’m going to have babies in a few years. I’m not into this if you’re not serious.”

Because I’m older, it was such a big deal for people. Not so much now. But in the beginning, everyone was just like “cougar”, and I didn’t really care at the time, but now it kind of annoys me. It’s sexist.

Andrew is very driven and knows what he wants. He’s a very confident guy. He’s caring and thoughtful. He’s so considerate, and he notices little things about people. He’s a really sweet person.

I feel like we’re at a turning point or a crossroads with what we can do [now]. The most important thing is that we’ve both got dreams and aspirations. Whatever he wants to do, wherever it takes us, we’re always going to say yes because I don’t want a relationship or a family life to put a handbrake on someone’s dreams.

Right from when we were young and he was going on tour with Titanium, our little motto was, “If we can, we will.” So, if we can find a way to be together, we will.

Andrew says…

We met at a house party, and we just literally talked all night. I wasn’t listening to the radio that much at that point. I didn’t really know much about Megan and what she was about until we were hanging out on the balcony [at the party].

I remember us going to a restaurant, and she ordered cannelloni. And I was like, “What is cannelloni? Oh my gosh, this girl’s so like exotic.” Although I love food, and I cook for myself and I bake, I just didn’t know what cannelloni was.

People think that young guys are just here to mess around, whereas we were quite serious from the get-go.

We would just find any opportunity to be together. And we would just stay up to ridiculous hours in the night. But then, I would have to drive home. And you’re just like, “I’m so tired, but it’s so worth it.” Especially because I was younger. I was living with my parents. I think we were just really in love and very passionate very early on.

We went to Rarotonga, and it was just for a holiday, but I planned to propose. I’d been saving for ages.

Deciding to marry someone was quite a big deal. But I always knew I didn’t want to be without her. So, it was just finding the right time to do it.

Megan and Andrew Papas on their wedding day. Photo / Tom Hollow

It was a private beachfront dinner, watching the sunset. And I just remember the meal being the slowest thing ever.

Megan was drinking all the champagne, and I was not drinking any of it. But we got through the entree and the main and then I was like, right, it’s time. And I pretty much just got down on one knee and told her how much I loved her and that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. And then I asked her to marry me. And she said yes.

We believe that relationships are something you have to constantly work on. You have to always be considerate of the other person and try and show them the ways you love them, and you care.

I just don’t think I could live without her. She’s very gentle and loving. The way she is with our kids is the most beautiful thing ever. I love her fashion sense. And the fact that she still finds time to dress up and make herself feel good, even though we’re running a household and have two kids and we’re working and doing all kinds of stuff. I love that she prioritises that for herself.

As told to Maxene London. This interview has been edited for clarity.