ZM host Megan Papas opens up about return to work after baby Bastian's birth: 'It was tough'

Megan and Andrew Papas welcomed their baby son in February. Photo / @meganlouisepapas

ZM host Megan Papas has revealed the hardest part about being a new mum - and it's something many of us will relate to.

The radio host welcomed her baby son Bastian Milan along with husband Andrew Papas in February. Now as she returns to her hosting role on ZM, she's opened up about the emotional impact going back to work can have on new parents.

While Andrew is "the best stay-at-home dad", Papas admits it was tough for her going back to work, as she hadn't spent more than a couple of hours away from Bastian since he was born.

"It was definitely a tough decision. My first day back at work was so weird ... and I was weirdly nervous coming back on air!" she tells the Herald.

Like a lot of new mums, Papas felt both a responsibility to "get on with it" and get back to work, and a responsibility to be there for her son.

"Being a first time Mum, I had no idea how I would feel after birth, or how long it would take us to get somewhat settled, but in saying that, babies change every day so is there ever a 'good time'?"

Working in radio as a morning host on ZM, Papas says she's lucky to have her afternoons to spend with her baby boy, but the early starts are rough.

"There may be some mornings I am on air on a couple of hours sleep ... it's been done before, but the reason was usually a big night out! There's a lot of breast pumping, planning ahead, doing things one-handed while feeding, and running around getting things done while he sleeps," she shares.

"The saying 'sleep when the baby sleeps' is a load of rubbish, that's the time when you do everything else that is required of you in a day!"

And it was "oddly fitting" that Papas got to celebrate her first Mother's Day just as her maternity leave came to an end, she says, revealing that she was spoilt by her husband and baby son over the weekend.

"I was treated to home-made eggs Benedict, a huge bunch of flowers and a voucher for an hour baby-free bath, with a disclaimer that a baby may be heard crying in the distance," she shares.

The radio personality has some advice for new mums about to re-enter the workforce.

"Be kind to yourself. If you need time, take it. It's hard, and not everyone discusses quite how hard, because women know how to just get it done. We take on a million things, and we push on," she says.

"But utilise the help around you, and make sure you ask for help when you need it. And if you need to have a cry, have a bloody good one, cause we all cry sometimes."

The journey to parenthood wasn't an easy one for the couple. In August last year Papas announced the news she was expecting, and also spoke about her fertility struggle.

"I often say that you should never ask anyone about whether they're having children, or when, or if they're having another, but unless you have ever been on the other side of those questions you don't really understand why it's a big deal," Papas shared.

"We promised ourselves that if we were ever lucky enough to get pregnant, we would be genuine and honest about our journey. People struggle. Please be kind, and although your questions are sweet and innocent, it can be hugely painful for those on the receiving end.

"With that being said, I would like to share the news that Andrew and I are 17 weeks pregnant with our first child - an absolute surprise while we were waiting to start IVF."