TrueBliss' Megan Alatini has revealed her engagement to Natalie McDade. Photos / @megan_alatini

Months after revealing her split from ex-husband Pita Alatini, True Bliss star Megan Alatini has found love again with one of her oldest friends.

Alatini, 47, revealed her engagement to Natalie McDade, whom she’s known for about 18 years - until the friendship recently turned into something more.

Speaking to Woman’s Day, the singer recounted her romantic proposal on Waiheke Island on New Year’s Day, while McDade revealed, “I knew from early on in the relationship that Megan was going to be my person”.

The pair initially lost contact when Alatini moved with her ex-husband to Japan for his rugby career, but they met again in 2021.

Alatini admitted she was confused about her feelings initially as she’d never been in a same-sex relationship - adding that she “ran away” to film Celebrity Treasure Island at the time.

Alatini and McDade are both mums, revealing that their children all get along well together and that McDade already has Pita Alatini’s blessing, along with both families.

“I had no idea that our friendship was going to turn into a love story, but I’ve always said that you’ve got to follow your heart, be brave, take risks and be real,” Alatini told the magazine.

The couple haven’t yet set a date for their wedding, as McDade is heading overseas for work for most of 2024 - but Alatini also has TrueBliss’s 25th anniversary to prepare for and celebrate this year.

After sharing the news on social media, Alatini revealed on her Instagram story that she’d been “inundated by the most beautiful messages of congrats, well wishes, and support”.

“Thank you fams. As always, you’re so frigging amazing! Pics and vids coming soon, looove yas [sic].”

Over the past few months, Alatini has shared several snaps alongside McDade of their holiday celebrations together, including a visit to Waiheke for a ladies’ long lunch and their family Christmas.

It comes after Spy revealed last November that Alatini had called it quits with her ex-husband for good, explaining that the pair had navigated through separation for three years.

Just before Christmas 2020 — two decades after the pair married at the height of their fame — the couple quietly separated.

For Christmas 2022, the pair celebrated being back together in a magazine spread with their three children Tonica, 28, Tiara, 20, and Trey, 18. The pair were dealing with empty nest syndrome and wanted to share their reunion story.

While the former All Black opened up about dealing with his drinking problem through exercise and connecting with others on Three’s Match Fit, Alatini was gearing up for her stint on last year’s Celebrity Treasure Island.

She said the pair realised they had grown apart, and grew to become best friends instead.

“Over a number of years and to be true and authentic to our hearts and live a fulfilled life, we agreed to separate permanently.

“It’s probably the most respectful and kind separation and we have no animosity towards each other — still great love and respect.”