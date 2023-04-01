Clinton Toopi on Match Fit. Photo / Supplied

Three’s show Match Fit has switched codes from rugby to rugby league and Spy can reveal a selection of Kiwis and NRL greats set to regain their fitness.

Legendary league hardmen Tawera Nikau and Ruben Wiki are coaching former stars Clinton Toopi, Ali Lauiti’iti, Paul Rauhihi, Epalahame Lauaki, Jerry Seuseu, Henry Fa’afili, Lesley Vainikolo, Shontayne Hape and Sione Faumuina back to top playing glory.

Nikau, one of the most inspirational players of his day, says these days individuals play with more pace; the game is so much faster and they have to recover much faster too.

Wiki tells Spy their squad has been away from the game and missed the professional day-to-day accountability, which gives focus and drive.

“At the beginning of the journey with the lads, we just needed to poke the bear and bring them out of their hibernation for the better.”

From left: Clinton Toopi, Tawera Nikau and Ruben Wiki. Photos / Supplied

Former Kiwis and Warriors star Toopi retired at 100kg and says he has found an extra 14kg or more in the more than 10 years since then.

“The show has helped me dust off the cobwebs of my new gym equipment, which was sitting in the garage over the past year.”

Toopi might be the State of Mind Programme Manager for the NRL but says the challenges of being on the show helped him get into a routine and become more personally motivated. He not only trained in his garage but he did it as a family with his wife and daughters. He says the show helped him find the balance with diet and everything that has slowly let the extra 14kg sneak on.

Toopi hopes that when viewers see him and the boys getting into challenges, it will inspire them to get fit with family, friends or work colleagues.

“It’s never too late to start and that it’s your journey, going at your pace. Know and expect that there will be hiccups along the way, it’ll be topsy turvy, but that’s where growth comes and the ones you journey with are there to support, encourage and push you through, because life’s not meant to be walked alone, or perfect — get on and keep keeping on,” he says.

The coaches and players have all treasured the chance to reconnect over the game they all love.

The show starts next Wednesday.



