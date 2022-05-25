Despite its location in the central city, the Sofitel Auckland makes for a quiet getaway. Photo / Sofitel Auckland

Location: Viaduct Harbour, Auckland.

Style: French-inspired modern luxury.

Price: From $599 per person per night.

Perfect for: A romantic weekend away or a city staycation.

Check-in experience: Checking in to The Sofitel was seamless, the staff welcoming and helpful. Even on a bustling Saturday night in Auckland's central city, once inside it was quiet and calming - helped by the muted decor, soft lighting and central water feature in the atrium.

Rooms: The luxurious king-sized bed with velvet headboard was the focal point of the bedroom, with floor-to-ceiling windows letting the natural light flood in. The moveable TV with a Chromecast made this Gen Z very happy. And room service popping in while we were out to leave chamomile tea, chocolate and water beside the bed was a nice touch.

The spacious bathroom is a welcome sight at the end of a long day. Photo / Sofitel Auckland

Bathrooms: Once in the spacious bathroom, you never want to leave. There's ample mirror space, Balmain toiletries and a deep bathtub of dreams. Plenty of towels and soft robes, a rain shower with excellent pressure and a Dyson hairdryer make for a luxury bathroom experience.

Food and drink: The room had a well-stocked mini bar with wines, spirits, and snacks. We opted for the cheese platter off the extensive room service menu. Even after 11pm, the service was swift.

You can order your breakfast the night before and have it delivered to your room in the morning - no rolling out of bed to make it to the buffet in time. The tray of continental breakfast complete with flat whites, pastries, fruit and yoghurt was a welcome sight.

The hotel is also home to La Maree restaurant, a French-inspired restaurant big on seafood and fresh produce, as well as Sabrage Champagne Bar and the French Press Cafe.

The Sofitel has its own spa for the ultimate wellness experience. Photo / Sofitel Auckland

Facilities: The hotel has its own spa offering a range of wellness experiences. There's also a sauna, heated pool and gym.

In the neighbourhood: Easy access to the Viaduct if you want to explore the city or head to one of the many restaurants and bars on the waterfront.

Sustainability: The Sofitel aims to serve healthy and sustainable food with a ban on food waste, as well as moving towards a minimised carbon footprint.

Accessibility: There are accessible rooms available, with ramps in common areas.

Contact: sofitel-auckland.com