Miley Cyrus won multiple awards for Flowers, but now she's been accused of ripping off Bruno Mars. Photos / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus won multiple awards for Flowers, but now she's been accused of ripping off Bruno Mars. Photos / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus’s Flowers won Record of the Year at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

Miley Cyrus is being sued for copyright infringement over her 2023 hit Flowers.

The 31-year-old pop star has been accused of lifting the melody, harmony and chorus of Bruno Mars’ 2012 hit When I Was Your Man by Tempo Music Investments, who claim to have a share in the latter tune, TMZ reports.

The lyrics are a paraphrase of Mars’ song but because they were only similar ideas it was not necessary for him to be listed as a co-writer on Flowers.

“I can buy myself flowers,” Cyrus’s chorus goes. “Write my name in the sand. Talk to myself for hours. Say things you don’t understand.