Miley Cyrus is releasing her new song Flowers on January 13. Photo / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is releasing her new break-up song on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday - and it has some seriously spicy lyrics.

The 30-year-old US pop star, who married the Australian actor in 2018 before they split eight months later, shared a brief teaser of her upcoming track Flowers on Instagram.

“New year, new Miley,” she captioned the post, with a snippet of the lyrics leaving many to wonder if the move was a dig at Hemsworth.

Cyrus, who shot to fame at age 13 on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, can be heard singing: I can love me better than you can / I can love me better baby.

Hemsworth is set to turn 33 next week on January 13 and Cyrus has timed the release of her song for the same date.

The conspicuous timing did not go unnoticed among Cyrus’ almost 200 million followers, with many supporting her for being a “boss b**ch”, while others weren’t so impressed.

“The goddess era after healing the trauma. Hell yes,” one wrote.

“That’s awesome, but why on Liam’s birthday when he has moved on?” another asked.

“You say you are over the break-up and divorce but then you do this? Just confused and makes it seem like you aren’t over him,” a third said.

“Slay you release that song on his birthday,” a fourth wrote.

Cyrus had been on and off with Hemsworth for more than a decade after they met on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

After the couple went their separate ways in mid-2019, Cyrus then dated fellow Aussie, singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson, for 10 months before announcing their split in August 2020.

While Cyrus has often made cheeky references about her marriage – including in her Prisoner music video where she held up a sign reading, “In loving memory of all my exes, eat sh*t” – she has previously opened up about her heartbreak over the breakdown of her relationship with Hemsworth.

In a December 2020 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus revealed there had been “too much conflict” with Hemsworth but that she will “always” love him.

She cited the wild California bushfires in 2018, which destroyed the home she shared with Hemsworth, as to why they rushed into making their union official.

“Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged – I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but then we lost our house in Malibu,” she said.

“I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go’, I ran toward the fire.

“You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him.

“And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Hemsworth, for his part, has been dating Australian model Gabriella Brooks for three years.