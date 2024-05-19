Photos of Liam Hemsworth playing his new role as Geralt of Rivia have been posted online. Photos / AP, Netflix

Liam Hemsworth has been spotted on the set of season four of Netflix’s hit fantasy drama series The Witcher, donning the protagonist’s ice-white hair and iconic look for the first time in a sneak peek for fans.

In October 2022, Netflix announced Hemsworth, 34, would be replacing English actor Henry Cavill in the show after the third season ended.

Now, the Australian actor — known for his roles in The Hunger Games and The Last Song — has begun filming the show’s fourth season playing the lead of Geralt of Rivia, and fans of The Witcher have been given an exclusive look into what they’re meant to expect.

Filming is taking place in Devon, south England. Photos from the set where they filmed on a beach show Hemsworth dressed in Geralt’s long white hair and an all-black outfit as he holds a sword.

Other photos show Hemsworth performing a fight scene with Mahesh Jadu, another Australian actor who has played Vilgefortz in The Witcher since the first season was released in 2019.

Production of season four of The Witcher began last month. Netflix has announced a fifth season is in the works, although this will also be the final season.

When Cavill announced his departure from the show on Instagram, the 41-year-old actor did not give an explicit reason for leaving the hit show. Rather, he said he was excited to see Hemsworth take the mantle from him.

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four,” Cavill wrote in a post.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” he wrote.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth shared his own enthusiasm for the role in a separate post, writing: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia.

Novas imagens do irmão feio do Thor, Liam Hemsworth, como Geralt De Rivia nas gravações da 4ª temporada de "The Witcher".

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The release date for season four of The Witcher has not been confirmed yet, but it is expected to come out in late 2024 or early 2025.